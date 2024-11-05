Agile Product Owner to Group Data, Analytics & AI
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Data Warehousing, BI (Business Intelligence), Agile Ways of Working and fulfilling customer needs?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Work in one of the largest data warehouses in the Nordics
Work in a modern and dynamic international Business Intelligence (BI) environment
Collaborate with other Product Owners, Product Managers and RTEs in a professional Agile community
Learn and self-develop through our training programs
Be the member of an agile team focused on developing the Enterprise Analytics Platform (EAP)
What is needed in this role:
Previous experience as a Product Owner, particularly in driving change through the Service offering and the Team
Sound knowledge of Data Warehousing; General Security standards; Release, Change, Testing solutions
Experience of ITIL processes is beneficial
Previous experience with AbInitio ETL tool and Databricks is beneficial
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one
Passion about Business Intelligence services development and maintenance
Excellent communication (including proficiency in English) and clear presentation skills
Customer-centric and solution-oriented mindset
Excellent time management, stakeholder management, planning and execution skills
Experience in Agile Ways of Working
Open-minded team player mindset and can-do attitude also in complex situations
Being structured, self-driven, giving and taking responsibility
Familiarity with tools, frameworks, and processes in Swedbank's technology ecosystem is a merit
What we offer when you join us:
An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Aura Daugmaudyt, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.11.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Aura Daugmaudyt
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Jobbnummer
8995192