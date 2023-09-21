Agile Product Owner to Group Business Intelligence
Are you passionate about Data Warehousing, BI (Business Intelligence), Agile Ways of Working and fulfilling customer needs?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in one of the largest data warehouses in the Nordics;
• Work in a modern and dynamic international Business Intelligence (BI) environment;
• Collaborate with other Product Owners, Product Managers in professional Agile community;
• Learn and self-develop through our training programs;
•
Be the member of an agile team focused on delivering BI services on Data Warehouse.
Delivering customer needs:
• By having the primary responsibility for building, editing, and maintaining the team backlog;
• By ensuring that there is a healthy balance of new development and maintenance;
• By maximizing the value produced by the team and ensuring deliveries meet the expected quality and completeness;
• By preparing Iteration planning events and coordinating dependencies;
• By maintaining the good flow in team and understanding the enabler work;
• By efficient communication between the team and the many Bank stakeholders;
• By participating in team demos and retrospective.
What is needed in this role:
•
Previous experience as a Product Owner, particularly in driving change through the Service offering and the Team;
• Knowledge and hands on experience with Microstrategy, how to turn free form SQLs into attractive Microstrategy Dossiers;
• Interest or understanding of how to automate Financial closing related data Quality validations into automated reporting flows;
• Sound knowledge of Data Warehousing; General Security standards; Release, Change, Testing solutions;
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one;
• Passion about Business Intelligence services development and maintenance;
• Excellent communication (including proficiency in English and Swedish) and clear presentation skills, in order to build a relationship with Swedbank, Swedish Banking, Savings Banks and Baltic Banking;
• Customer-centric and solution-oriented mindset;
• Excellent time management, stakeholder management, planning and execution skills;
• Experience in Agile Ways of Working;
• Open-minded team player mindset and can-do attitude also in complex situations;
• Being structured, self-driven, giving and taking responsibility.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Helen Michaels, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 03.10.2023 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Helen Michaels, phone number +372 5 081 944
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Maris Rahnik maris.rahnik@swedbank.ee Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8129170