Agile Product Owner for Customer Reporting Solutions
2025-12-23
Would you like to be part of the exciting transformation in the world of payments and improve everyday life for our corporate customers? At Swedbank, we are improving our offerings to create innovative, efficient, and impactful solutions.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Lead one of our agile teams managing our Corporate Report Generator service
• Play a key role in setting business rules and requirements, ensuring your team 's deliveries meet organizational needs
• You will take the lead in the team 's backlog as well as oversee system updates, foster cross-team collaboration, and mitigate dependencies
• Manage a wide range of stakeholders throughout the business and effectively communicate priorities to the team
• Collaborate with Product Owners and Product Specialists to build and execute on roadmaps and create and prioritize features collaboratively with the team using SAFe methodologies
• Take ownership of the team's service offering to ensure compliance and follow the bank's processes for IT service management
• Efficiently manage team 's backlog and task prioritization to enhance team productivity and focus
What is needed in this role:
• Demonstrated leadership capabilities and skills, with experience from a leadership role
• Ability to make informed decisions in a dynamic environment
• Focus on customer needs and a value driven approach
• Deep understanding of IT and business perspectives and experience in IT service management
• Ability to coordinate initiatives across multiple business areas and teams
• Experience in leading agile development teams at scale using SAFe methodology, is an advantage
• Knowledge in ISO20022 format and experience from third-party integrations is meriting
• Technical experience such as XSD/XML knowledge, APIs, SQL is advantageous
• Knowledge and experience from working within the payment and cash management area as an advantage
• Excellent communication skills and fluent in Swedish and English
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." As a manager I strive to make sure you have all the support needed to take responsibility and succeed in your role." Natalie Savolainen, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.01.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Natalie Savolainen
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
