Agile Product Owner Cmdb
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of driving improvements for IT assets at one of the largest banks in the Nordics?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Set the strategic direction and continuously develop the roadmap for the CMDB by adopting and implementing best practices and industry-leading standards.
• As APO you will be responsible to capture requirements for the backlog in collaboration with stakeholders to find the best balance between new functionality, maintenance, life cycle mgmt. to maximize the value for the organization.
• Be a part of a diverse team with a high level of team spirit, engagement and work with continuous development of the CDMB.
• Define clear priorities for the CMDB-team.
• Manage stakeholder expectations and communicate in a proactive manner.
• You will be part of the Management team build and develop a high performing organization
built on agile principles with the task to deliver best-in-class solutions.
• Learn and develop new skills.
What is needed in this role:
• Excellent communication (to both technical and non-technical audiences) skills and proficient in oral and written English
• Strong Stakeholder management skills with a problem-solving mindset, ability to build networks and work collaboratively in a geographically distributed and diverse environment.
• Experience from working in an agile team (SAFe is an advantage)
• Being self-managed, driven, able to take decisions.
• Proficient language skills in English, written and spoken.
• Knowledge in CMDB domain, configuration management area and understanding of CI life cycle management.
• Knowledge about EU regulatory frameworks like DORA, GDPR is a plus.
• ITIL Foundation Certification preferred.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Peter Hanaeus, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.03.2024.
Location: Stockholm, Tallinn, Riga
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Peter Hanaeus peter.hanaeus@swedbank.se
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Jonas.Nystrom@swedbank.se
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 500 - 5 300 EURgross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 300 - 4 900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid
LI-AB Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Peter Hanaeus peter.hanaeus@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8488675