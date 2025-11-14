Agile Delivery Lead for PLM
2025-11-14
Hej Agile Delivery Lead,
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
We are now looking for an Agile Delivery Lead to join our team, working in the area of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). Organizationally you will be based in the Planning function in Range Operations where we have the assignment to create optimal preconditions for the business and people to design, develop and manage the IKEA product range.
Depending on the assignment, you will be required to work from both our Malmö and Älmhult offices. We highly value that you spend a majority of the time in the office, as we believe strongly in the power of collaboration.
Your new job
On a typical week, you will:
Be responsible for the digital product team's efficiency and creating prerequisites for a high performing team
Be a contributing part of the digital product team meaning to drive and facilitate the execution of the sprint activities including team events
Help the team to deliver value efficiently, smoothly and with high quality by removing obstacles that get in the way, sometimes involving other digital product teams or other functions
Work closely with the Digital Product Leader to organize the backlog and together with the team break down the work
Facilitate continuous improvements when it comes to ways of working including promoting self-organization, improving workflows and collaboration
Be a champion for the product operating model and an expert on how to apply it to achieve the best outcomes of the team
Provide regular updates on sprint progress, dependencies and risks to stakeholders
Develop and follow up outcome-based deliveries (e.g., OKR 's) and track KPI 's related to the team
What we'd like you to bring to the table
For this position we believe that a background in digital project and product management is beneficial. The assignments that you will be working on will vary so flexibility and ability to quickly learn will also be important.
The role as a Agile Delivery Lead requires you to:
Have solid knowledge and experience of leading cross-functional digital product teams, with a proven track record of delivering results
Have proven experience working in agile environments (Kanban, Scrum) with a Scrum master certification preferred
Have a good understanding of successful software development practices and how to apply a product mindset in the day-to-day operations
Be comfortable in a complex, dynamic, diverse, and ever evolving business environment
Be a strong communicator and able to manage stakeholders from different functions
Thrive from working with others towards a common goal
Have knowledge in tools such as Jira, Confluence, Miro, Microsoft Power BI and Office 365
As you will be working within the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) area, the following competencies are beneficial for success in this role:
Strong understanding of PLM principles and practical experience with PTC Windchill or similar PLM platforms, including managing product structures, BOM, and engineering change management workflows.
Proficiency in key Windchill functionalities such as document management, CAD data management, part management, version control, workflow management, and data governance.
Ability to visualize and translate information flows across the value chain, aligning PLM requirements with digital product development processes to enable effective collaboration among engineering, design, and suppliers.
Knowledge of system integrations between PLM and enterprise tools (e.g., ERP, CAD) is considered an advantage.
Be yourself, an Agile Delivery Lead, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down-to-earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application by 28th of November at the latest. We might start interviewing candidates before the ad closes, so don't wait with submitting your application!
Instead of a traditional personal letter we would like you to answer the questions below:
What do you believe is your main contribution to this position?
How would you describe your experience of leading and managing multiple cross-functional digital product teams in parallel?
Can you please describe your experience of working with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and products like Windchill?
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Vera Bendz at vera.bendz1@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs.
