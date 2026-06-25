Agile Delivery Lead
TechStack Global AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TechStack Global AB i Solna
Assignment Overview:
We are looking for a Team Lead / Agile Delivery Lead to lead a globally distributed team across Development, Support, and Implementation. The role will focus on improving ways of working, making processes leaner, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring clear, visible outcomes.
The expected result is a self-sufficient, accountable, collaborative, and positive global team working effectively across locations and time zones.
Responsibilities:
Facilitate Scrum ceremonies with clear outcomes.
Coach teams on Agile, ownership, and self-organization.
Remove blockers, escalate issues, and coordinate dependencies.
Improve collaboration across Development, Support, Implementation, Product Owners, and stakeholders.
Support backlog clarity, prioritization, and goal alignment.
Track progress through KPIs, dashboards, burndown charts, and updates.
Drive lean processes, transparency, and continuous improvement.
Keep tools, boards, and documentation up to date.
Education (Must Have/Nice To Have):
Nice To Have:
Higher education in relevant field
Experience (Must Have/Nice To Have):
Must Have:
Experience leading or coordinating cross-functional teams.
Experience working with globally distributed or cross-location teams.
Experience improving processes and delivery outcomes.
Experience working with Agile/Scrum ways of working.
Experience with Azure DevOps, Confluence, or similar tools.
Nice To Have:
Experience in the sales domain.
Language:
Strong written and verbal English communication skills.
Personal / Soft Skills:
Outcome-driven team leader.
Clear and structured communicator.
Positive and collaborative mindset.
Builds ownership, accountability, and self-sufficiency.
Removes blockers and challenges inefficient processes.
Focused on continuous improvement and team development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28
E-post: contact@techstack.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TechStack Global AB
(org.nr 559193-6108)
Klippgatan 16 A (visa karta
)
171 47 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9979782