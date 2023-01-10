Agile Coach (Paid by assignment)
Description
Agile Gothenburg is a nonprofit organization that provides a community for those who are interested, practicing, or passionate about Agile behaviors, concepts, frameworks, and techniques in Sweden, the Nordics, as well as globally.
The organization educates and advises on Agile mindset and practices (in leadership, human resources, project, program, portfolio, product, delivery, and service management) through the sharing of knowledge, experience, and lessons learned.
Agile Gothenburg has and continues to partner with companies and associations that promote agility around the globe.
The main activities of Agile Gothenburg are:
Hosting events (meetups, featured talks, workshops, and conferences) on Agile-related topics.
Creating and sharing experience reports that summarize the practical experience of applying an Agile practice in an industrial setting.
Educating Nordic businesses on the training programs and services offered by Agile Gothenburg partners and facilitating their onboarding.
Agile Gothenburg is looking for Agile coaches who would like to be officially connected to the organization to gain exposure to its network of professionals and businesses, and act collaboratively on promoting Agile as a means of realizing successful projects and a healthy and sustainable work climate in the Nordics and the world.
Responsibilities
Speaking on Agile-related topics to the Agile Gothenburg community
Writing articles and experience reports on the theory and practice of Agile
Teaching Agile-related courses and advising businesses on Agile mindset and practices when opportunities for this arise in the Agile Gothenburg network
Requirements
Lives and breathes Agile mindset and practices
Comfortable with expressing feelings and needs and discussing disagreement in productive ways
Skilled at enabling conversations that provoke thinking and help people explore options
Skilled at observing, reflecting on observations, and providing helpful feedback
Skilled at mentoring for professional and personal development
Skilled at teaching and training techniques (e.g., chunking, experiential learning, etc.)
Skilled at facilitating meetings and workshops and creating a space where all voices can be heard
Comfortable with various models of team development and with coaching teams for high performance across all their development stages
Visible and approachable and able to navigate the organizational culture and handle organizational impediments
Comfortable with working with a virtual team
Progressive, social, and outgoing
Eager to give to and engage with the local, regional, and global community of Agile practitioners
Seen as merit
Accredited education in coaching from the International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile), the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the International Association of Coaching (IAC), or similar.
Location
Sweden, preferably Gothenburg.
Form of employment
Permanent
Scope of work
Part-time
Expected hours per month
Varies to a maximum of 8 hours.
Duration
Until further notice with 6 months probation period.
Application
Send your application by email to hr@agilegothenburg.org
including "Agile Coach" in the subject line.
