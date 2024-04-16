Agile Coach
2024-04-16
Company Description
To our client we are now looking for an Agile Coach to join their UI team! The role
involves coaching leaders, building leadership capabilities, identifying areas of improvement, and facilitating workshops.
Your responsibilities in this role will be:
• Be part of the UI leadership team.
• Coach and build strong leadership capabilities throughout the player experience focused UI teams.
• Support team leadership.
• Identify areas of improvement and drive work towards the vision.
• Facilitate workshops.
• Lead continuous improvement efforts.
• Facilitate the development of the organisational structure.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have several years of experience with executive and leadership coaching.
• You have proficient knowledge and experience with lean and agile organizational.
• You have experience working with a global team.
• You have experience in managing complex projects, program managing and facilitating large meeting
groups.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
• Experience within the gaming industry is meritorious.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Agile Coach you are curious and have the willingness to understand the organization. You have excellent communication skills and have the ability to learn new concepts, technologies, and businesses quickly.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Onsite 2-3 days per week. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run for 4-6 months with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
