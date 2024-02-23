Agile Coach
2024-02-23
Company Description
In IKEA we are on a journey to transform our operating model. One way to ensure long-term success and a fantastic partner, co-worker, and customer experience is to strengthen our Digital Product Management capabilities. We are establishing digital product teams across Inter IKEA, bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and product, and technology and platforms.
Job Description
We are currently establishing a product and platform-based organization, where product areas will enable development of the needed and prioritized capabilities across Inter IKEA. Our aim is to secure a strong and clear connection between business strategies and the goals for each product team. A new framework is being developed to define how we lead in the process and capability dimensions and how this will connect to the digital product and platform management. Our aim is to create a clear, simple and common framework for Inter IKEA that will enable product teams to deliver value to our customers, co-workers, and partners in an efficient and scalable way, connecting functions and improving collaboration across the IKEA value chain.
As an Agile Coach in Operations Management you will be a key contributor in implementing modern product management, and you will be responsible to:
Educate and coach teams and individuals in agile ways of working, applying modern agile practices to optimise business agility and delivery.
Provide expertise in how to develop high performing teams focusing on value creation for IKEA.
Identify and optimise organisational and team level value flow, coaching teams to constantly strive for improvement with value generation in mind.
Contribute to develop and secure consistency and simplicity in ways of working and performance follow-up across Inter IKEA.
About you
You are an experienced Agile Coach with passion to lead, coach, and support teams on all levels, to transform ways-of-working and/or continuously improve value creation. You are excited about the value agility and empowered product teams can bring to organisations.
As a person you are motivated by working in a high-pace organization where you can deliver results together with like-minded specialists, working with diverse teams on different experience levels.
In your role as Agile Coach, you will enable change and continuous improvement across organizational levels through clear and simple communication. Your ability to engage and communicate in a clear and simple way will be key.
You are passionate about life at home and home furnishing and motivated to share and live the IKEA culture and values.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Proven experience of agile development practices and working methods in agile teams, from working hands-on as product owner, scrum master, agile coach, and/or similar roles.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, building and maintaining relationships.
Knowledge of various development methodologies, including product oriented and scaled agile frameworks.
Knowledge of communication and change management, including how to segment and tailor communication to specific needs.
Knowledge of teams and group dynamics.
Knowledge of Product Management software.
Proactive attitude in problem-solving, bringing a hands-on approach when needed.
Strong analytical thinking, with the ability to focus, set goals, and prioritize.
Interest and motivation to enable an excellent user experience and support through technology.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management, Data and Product and reports to Product Management Manager.
Interested? Send us your CV, in English, by 5-Mar-24.
If you have any questions about the role, please connect with the Recruitment Partner Jamila Harmal via jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32
215 34 MALMÖ
