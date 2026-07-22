Agentic AI Full-Stack Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team About this opportunity:
Ericsson is a global technology leader that has helped shape the mobile world and continues to drive innovation in AI, cloud, and intelligent network solutions. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to learn from experienced engineers, contribute to meaningful technical work, and build skills that support the future of connected technology.
We are looking for a recent graduate or early-career Agentic AI Full-Stack Developer to help design, build, and deploy AI-powered applications for telecom use cases. In this role, "agentic AI" means AI systems that can reason, plan, use tools, and support automated workflows. You will work across backend services, web interfaces, Microsoft Copilot Studio, cloud platforms, AI orchestration frameworks, and telecom network data analytics while collaborating with senior RAN engineers, data scientists, and architects.
What you will do:
-Develop and integrate AI agents for telecom applications- Build backend APIs and web frontends that make AI agent workflows accessible to users- Prototype Copilot Studio solutions with agents, connectors, and knowledge sources- Analyze telecom network data for insights, troubleshooting, and automation- Explore cloud-based AI platforms such as AWS Bedrock and Azure AI Foundry to support LLM-driven solutions- Containerize and deploy services using Docker, Kubernetes, and cloud-native practices- Support CI/CD, automated testing, code reviews, and engineering best practices- Collaborate in an Agile team with engineers, architects, data scientists, and global stakeholders- Prototype ideas for agent orchestration, scalability, observability, and responsible AI
The skills you bring:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, AI, Data Science, Telecommunications, or a related field- Strong programming skills in Python and JavaScript or TypeScript- Full-stack development experience from projects, coursework, internships, or research- Understanding of APIs, web apps, databases, version control, and software fundamentals- Interest in AI, LLMs, agentic systems, Copilot Studio, cloud development, and telecom data analytics- Collaborative, self-motivated, and eager to learn new technologies Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "788244-44329445". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10009104