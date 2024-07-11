AGC/ Head of GTP L&C Strategic Development
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
Are you a dynamic leader with a sharp legal mind and a knack for strategic innovation and transformation within the Legal and Compliance field?
We are creating a new role and are looking for an extraordinary AGC/Head of Legal & Compliance Strategic Development to join our Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) Legal and Compliance department. In this high-impact role, and because you are a strategic thinker with exceptional leadership skills, you will drive the strategic transformation of our department, enhance our legal and compliance operations, cultivate and lead a high-performing team.
Your Mission:
As the Assistant General Counsel and Head of Legal & Compliance Strategic Development, you will be the strategic force behind our transformative legal initiatives.
Reporting directly to the General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal & Compliance within GTP, you will be a key player in our global team (Europe, North America and China), and be leading teammates located in Sweden, France and USA.
The position will be available at any one of the following three locations: Lyon, Greensboro, or Gothenburg.
Role description
• Strategic Development:
Transformation Leader: Spearhead and ensure the successful implementation of pioneering legal and compliance transformation initiatives. Contribute to GTP's strategic agenda from a L&C standpoint and vice versa..
Expert Oversight: Lead our experts / Centers of L&C expertise, guaranteeing top-tier subject matter proficiency across the GTP business in a consistent and systematic way to raise the bar of the entire purchasing ecosystem.
Visionary Planner: Develop and drive the organization's medium and long-term goals related to legal and compliance, ensuring strategic, effective and efficient alignment.
Analytical Strategist: Initiate, frame, and execute strategic analysis to inform decision-making and promote organizational growth.
• Legal Operations:
Efficiency maker : Foster efficiency of our team of L&C counsels, using innovation as needed. Create and implement new processes, standards, or operational plans that deliver functional excellence.
Operational Leader: Establish and delegate operational plans, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in resource utilization.
Project Manager: Drive and implement large-scale projects or end-to-end processes, aligning them with the GTP and departmental vision. Make it happen for real!
Problem Solver: Tackle and resolve complex and challenging issues with innovative and effective solutions.
Collaboration maker: Ensure strategic, efficient and transformative legal and compliance across the organization, with internal and external stakeholders
• People Leadership:
Team Builder: Manage, coach, and inspire a team of direct reports and L&C professionals, fostering a culture of continuous growth and high performance.
Collaborative Leader: Drive collaboration within the L&C team and with business units, promoting a "succeed or fail together" mindset.
Influential Communicator: Articulate and guide stakeholders with clear, compelling explanations of facts, policies, and practices that drive business relevance.
Mentor and Coach: Actively nurture and develop your team, ensuring they possess the skills and support needed to excel.
Who are you?
• Proven People Manager: Demonstrated experience in leading and managing teams, with a focus on creating a positive, high-performance culture.
• Legal & Compliance Expert: Acknowledged authority in legal or compliance matters with a strong background in business strategy or transformation.
• Seasoned Professional: At least 15 years of relevant experience, ideally combining business and legal/compliance roles or senior management roles in transformation projects.
• Effective Communicator: Superior communication skills, capable of engaging with all organizational stakeholders, including leadership.
• Multilingual: Proficiency in English (both verbal and written, including legal/compliance proficiency) is essential; proficiency in two additional languages is highly appreciated.
Ready for the next move?
Why Join Us?
This is not just a job - it's an opportunity to lead, innovate, and make a significant impact in a global organization. If you are ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role where your strategic vision and leadership will drive success, we want to hear from you.
Apply now and be part of a team that is at the forefront of legal and compliance excellence, driving strategic development and operational innovation in a dynamic and collaborative environment.
