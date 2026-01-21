Aftersales Business Owner- High Voltage Batteries
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Aftersales Business Owner- High Voltage batteries
As Business Owner for High Voltage Batteries, you will be the central point of contact for all market-related HV battery topics at LYNK & CO. You will work closely with Lynk & Co China, European markets, suppliers, and battery repair center. The role owns the aftersales end-to-end HV battery ecosystem, from technical alignment and variant management to repair concepts and commercial offerings. You will balance technical depth with commercial impact in a cross-functional environment. This position plays a critical role in ensuring operational performance and customer value. It offers the opportunity to shape a core area of our electric vehicle business.
What you'll do
Act as the single point of contact for all HV battery topics across Head Office, markets, suppliers, and repair center
Drive commercial and operational performance of the HV battery business
Support markets and Legal teams on compliance and regulatory topics
Lead supplier relationships, including contracts, negotiations, and performance management
Manage inventory planning and availability with Service Providers and China HQ
Support Uptime teams and markets with technical and commercial guidance
Align Aftersales, Procurement, Legal, and Sales stakeholders
Monitor performance, risks, and opportunities and provide insights
What you should have
Master's degree in engineering, Business, Economics, or a related field
Strong interest in battery technology or complex technical products
Experience in commercial ownership, product, or business management
Ability to combine technical expertise with commercial judgement
Experience working with suppliers or service and repair networks
Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 10th Feb 2026. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
