Aftermarket Sales Manager - Sweden & Finland
2024-10-02
Due to an internal transfer, a great opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated Aftermarket Sales Manager to join Kongsberg Maritime's Aftermarket Sales team driving & developing our customer portfolio in Sweden & Finland.
The position reports to Head of Sales North East & Central Europe, being part of the Aftermarket Sales
team in Europe & Africa, Global Customer Support division.
The Global Customer Support is a global function within Kongsberg Maritime (KM), responsible for
selling the total scope of KM Services and solutions towards customers in the marketplace. This
division has built up a renowned customer focused organization. The team are determined to continuously deliver the best sales results and most innovative and reliable service solutions, ensuring optimal operation at sea for our customers.
Key responsibilities
In this role, you will collaborate closely with the KM product teams to promote and drive profitable Aftermarket sales growth for KM's entire product portfolio, identifying new business opportunities and optimizing existing customer accounts. You will be responsible for developing comprehensive sales plans, managing the sales pipeline and maintaining a strong focus on achieving Aftermarket sales growth for key customers to ensure targeted sales goals are met. In turn, budget responsibility for the Sweden & Finland region is owned within this position, and ensuring that financial targets are met or exceeded.
Managing the customer relationship for Aftermarket is also a critical component of the position, requiring collaboration with Global Sales & Marketing to ensure a high standard of customer service is maintained. You will actively engage and work alongside GCS, Products, Global Sales & Marketing, and Global Operations to ensure alignment and the successful execution of sales strategies. Lastly, the role involves contributing to the continuous improvement of Aftermarket Sales processes within the country, aiming to enhance efficiency and overall effectiveness.
Qualifications and experience
You will preferably hold a bachelor's degree in engineering, sales, business management or equivalent work experience ideally within the maritime industry. Previous sales and negotiation experience are required and knowledge of Kongsberg Maritime products and services will add to your success in this position. A competitive and winning mindset where curiosity, responsiveness and an interest to make business is key. Excellent interpersonal, collaborative and persuasive skills are required, as well as the ability to plan and operate strategically, analyzing buisness and reaching goals.
To build strong customer relations in the Sweden/Finland market, both verbal and written fluency in Swedish & English is essential.
We appreciate your working approach characterized by taking own initiative, communicate and in a reliable way influence and build a network of contacts. Your interest and ability to analyze and identify commercial opportunities to increase our business growth and profitability is important.
What we can offer:
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment with the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. This is a position with a wide range of challenging tasks. Working within a world leading supplier of maritime solutions in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration, you will have ongoing opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a professional and personal level. Work travel will be part of this role.
Kongsberg offers flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Location: Kristinehamn, Sweden preferred
Alternative locations considered include; Gothenberg, Sweden; Rauma, Helsinki, or Turku, Finland
Point of contact:
Thomas Karlsson, Head of Sales - Regional Aftermarket Sales Central & North East Europe
• 46 (0)70 207 01 08, thomas.karlsson@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 46(0)76 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Sounds interesting? Apply today, latest 2024-10-27
For this position we work with personality and- ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process. Interviews may start during the application period as we wish to fill the position as soon as possible.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 320 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritime's services, upgrades, and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30,000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades, and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
