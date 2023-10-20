Aftermarket Operations Manager Husqvarna Construction
2023-10-20
Husqvarna Construction is looking for an Aftermarket Operations Manager. Be part of our legacy and shape the future of Operations, in a 325 year old start-up, in the heart of Sweden.
What we can offer you
Joining our team as a Aftermarket Operations Manager, offers you an exciting opportunity to lead and optimize our logistics operations and to contribute to the success of our journey as one of the world's oldest Start-ups.
It's not just any journey - it's a transformative experience where you have the opportunity to lay the foundation of a Swedish company just outside Gothenburg, yet with a global footprint.
If you have a passion for aftermarket management, operational efficiency, and driving continuous improvement, we invite you to be a valuable part of our organization.
About the role
You will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing our Aftermarket Operations to ensure that spare parts are delivered within promised lead time.
Monitor and manage aftermarket operations costs such as warehousing and transport will also be part of your responsibility as well as identify opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements.
Here, you'll have the chance to:
Develop supply strategy for spare parts, streamline process between the different warehouses and develop dashboards and monitor spare parts operations performance to customers.
Work together with the S&OP team and develop the statistic model within Logility.
Work together with the central aftermarket team (central team leading the aftermarket business) and develop input to the forecast by using installed base and other relevant data.
Set correct inventory settings in Logility (demand and inventory planning tool) by translating the needs from the central aftermarket team.
Work together with central aftermarket team to define picking amounts and packaging standards between warehouses.
Monitor slow movers and drive reduction programs together with the aftermarket category team.
Work together with the central aftermarket team with strategic and cross functional processes such as machine down process.
IT projects (e.g. interfaces between order management and operations)
Location: This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
About You
If you have a combination of leadership, operational expertise, and a customer-centric mindset, we invite you to be a valuable part of our organization.
You enjoy working in an international environment and have strong problem-solving abilities with a proactive mindset to identify issues, propose solutions, and drive continuous improvement.
Extensive experience in logistics management, preferably in a fast-paced, global or multi-site environment is your background.
We also see that you have:
Good organizational and record keeping skills, dependability, reliability and precision.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present complex information in a clear and concise manner.
Knowledge of health and safety regulations and best practices in a warehouse environment.
University degree in logistics, supply chain management, business administration or related field.
Join us and we will give you great opportunities for professional growth and development.
We can't wait to welcome you to our team!
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Anders Lunnbäck, VP Operations, at anders.lunnback@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partners - Katarina Karlsson / Matilda Nordén at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
/ matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
