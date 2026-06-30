Aftermarket Methods Engineer at Volvo CE
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-30
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Company description:
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow.
Job description:
What you will do
As an Aftermarket Methods Engineer, you will play an important role in ensuring our products can be serviced efficiently, safely, and sustainably throughout their lifecycle. You will develop and maintain service and repair methods for Volvo Construction Equipment products, with a primary focus on wheel loaders and powertrain components.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing and improving service and repair methods and instructions for aftermarket operations.
Supporting product development projects with serviceability expertise.
Planning and executing service procedure development and time studies.
Designing and validating special tools and workshop solutions.
Collaborating with technical writers to ensure accurate and high-quality service documentation.
Driving new ways of working by exploring and implementing digital technologies such as AI, VR, and other innovative solutions.
Working closely with design engineers, product specialists, and other stakeholders across Volvo CE.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to influence how future products are maintained and serviced while contributing to an improved customer experience worldwide.
Who are we?
Methods Engineering Wheel Loader and Powertrain is part of Aftermarket Service Technology within Volvo Construction Equipment. We are a team of approximately 20 skilled and engaged colleagues based in Eskilstuna.
Our mission is to develop service methods, technical documentation, spare parts solutions, and serviceability improvements for wheel loaders, axles, transmissions, and engines. We combine technical expertise with a strong customer focus to deliver solutions that support uptime, safety, and sustainability.
Who are you?
We believe you are a curious and solution-oriented person who enjoys combining technical expertise with practical applications. You thrive in a collaborative environment and are motivated by continuous improvement and innovation.
To be successful in this role, you likely have:
Hands-on experience working with heavy vehicles, construction equipment, or similar products.
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent practical experience.
Strong technical understanding and an interest in developing efficient service solutions.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
A structured and analytical way of working.
A valid driver's license (B).
It is considered a merit if you also have experience with:
CAD and/or PDM systems.
Hydraulics, electrical and electronic systems.
Engines, transmissions, or driveline components.
Service development, workshop operations, or technical documentation.
We know that no one checks every box. If you are excited about this opportunity, we encourage you to apply even if your experience does not match every qualification listed.
What's in it for you?
At Volvo Construction Equipment, you will be part of a global organization where innovation, collaboration, and sustainability drive everything we do. We offer an environment where you can develop both professionally and personally while working with technologies that shape the future of our industry.
You will join a diverse and supportive team where different perspectives are valued and where your ideas can make a real impact. Together, we create solutions that help our customers succeed and contribute to a more sustainable world.
Ready for the next move?
If you are interested in joining us and helping shape the future of aftermarket service solutions, we look forward to receiving your application.
Last application date: Sunday 16th of August
The ad will be open from 30th of June until 16th of August. We will review all applications after the closing date and then begin contacting candidates.
Loctaion: Volvo CE Technology Center, Eskilstuna:
Travel: Occasial
As part of the recruitment process, a background check as well as alcohol and drug testing may be conducted. You will be informed if applicable.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33193-44280998". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9985070