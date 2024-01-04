Aftermarket Engineer (Method & Spare Parts)
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As an Aftermarket Engineer (Method & Spare Parts)
you will be part of creating a new business area within Aurobay and play a crucial role in developing and optimizing methods and managing spare parts to ensure a seamless and efficient experience for our customers.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, automotive engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience in aftermarket engineering roles, with a focus on both method development and spare parts management.
• Proficiency in relevant software and tools for method engineering and spare parts management.
Your role at Aurobay
As an Aftermarket Engineer (Method & Spare parts) you will:
• Define, develop, and run the method engineering area to enhance efficiency and ensure customer satisfaction.
• Contribute to the development and execution of our spare part engineering area.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives in the aftermarket production and service methods.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is January 21, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Roland Lord, roland.lord@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
+46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
, +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Roland Lord roland.lord@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
8369797