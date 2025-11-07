After Sales Technical Specialist
2025-11-07
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Technical Support Manager.
Your Responsibilities
Customer Support & Diagnostics: Assist customers with our products by analyzing issues, reviewing logs, performing remote diagnostics, and reproducing problems in lab environments.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with R&D, front-end teams, and end customers to resolve challenges and improve product support.
Technical Enablement: Contribute to software development by integrating supportability features such as fault tracing tools, guides, and logging mechanisms.
On-Site Engagements: Occasionally participate in field activities to troubleshoot complex issues and perform system health checks.
Continuous Growth & Autonomy: Stay updated on product and technology developments while enjoying a flexible role that encourages technical discussions and personal influence over your workday.
Your Background:
Relevant Experience: Background in process automation, system servicing, maintenance, or commissioning-or a degree in a related technical field.
Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with ABB PA PCP products and technologies like Microsoft platforms, virtualization, network communication, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes.
Curiosity & Drive: Strong interest in digital solutions, paired with self-motivation and a desire to continuously learn new technologies.
Collaborative Mindset: Proven ability to take ownership and work effectively both independently and within a team.
Communication & Flexibility: Proficient in Swedish and English, and open to domestic and international travel when needed.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us:
Join our global team as a Technical Support Specialist, where you will work with cutting-edge process automation products within the Energy, Process, and Marine industries. This role offers a unique blend of independent work and collaborative problem-solving, allowing you to influence your workday and engage with a variety of technical challenges.
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Österlund, +4670 609 24 43, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Katarina Myrehed, +4672 522 01 08; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4672 464 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4670 644 02 85. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is November 22. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
