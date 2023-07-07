Afry Is Looking For The Best Pas-X Specialist In Sweden
Afry AB / Samhällsvetarjobb / Solna Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Solna
2023-07-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Automation & Industrial IT, a part of the business area Food & Pharma within AFRY, is growing and we are looking for more devoted team members.
You will be the evangelist on PAS-X projects at Life Science customers, with the opportunity for national and international projects. AFRY is a certified PAS-X partner. You will be part of multidisciplinary project teams as a specialist as well as manage your own initiatives from idea to final solution.The role primarily involves the development of PAS-X solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, for which industry experience is a requirement. On a daily basis, work is executed in small units, which provides flexibility and the opportunity to shape the company but you will also be able to utilize all the resources that comes with a large organization like AFRY. At AFRY, you will be a part of a large network of automation specialists within IT, DCS, PLC / SCADA, and competent and experienced QA- and process engineers.
The location for this job can be either in Uppsala or Stockholm.
Qualifications
Who are you?
You have solid knowledge of production processes
You have a good knowledge of Werum PAS-X.
Understanding of GMP is an advantage.
You have the ability to work in project teams where knowledge sharing and collaboration is crucial
You write and speak fluently in English (and preferably Swedish)
Preferably you have an engineering degree or another equivalent degree
As a person, we expect you to be structured and thorough in your work, but also that you are courageous
You are capable of handling changing work environments, work locations and partners.
This role requires that you are able to work very independently at the same time as you are a good team player and project member in larger contexts. In addition, you are devoted and thrive on taking on responsibility in an organization that is characterized by entrepreneurial mind-set and flexibility.
Additional Information
We offer
We offer a job with one of the leading companies in the industry
Further development of your competencies through ongoing courses and collaboration across AFRY
Opportunity to work holistically with integration of IT / OT solutions with PAS-X.
Opportunity to eventually work with other industries as well as with other automation and IT systems.
A flat organizational structure characterized by thoroughness and a short path from thought to action.
A good working environment with close collegial cooperation, and an informal tone.
Freedom under responsibility as well as a dialogue-based management style characterized by trust, thoroughness, knowledge sharing and a business-oriented focus
Contact information
Stefan Eriksson, Teamleader, Industriell IT stefan.p.eriksson@afry.com
Maria Leylund, Recruitment partner, Food & Pharmamaria.leylund@afry.com
The last application date is August 13th. We will go through your application after returning from vacation in the middle of august. Have a nice summer!
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Frösundaleden 2 E (visa karta
)
169 75 SOLNA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7948213