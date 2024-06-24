Aeromechanic Engineer
2024-06-24
About the role
As an Aeromechanics Engineer for our client, you will be part of a versatile R&D group comprised of highly educated engineers working in aeromechanics, aerodynamics, solid mechanics, and rotor dynamics. Your primary responsibility will focus on the design of robust, reliable, and highly efficient gas turbines, heat pumps, and steam turbines. You will be responsible for blade dynamic assessments, aeroelastic and forced response calculations, which are essential in the development process from the conceptual phase to prototype production and final design.
Your multidisciplinary collaborations will encompass areas such as aerodynamics, mechanical integrity, and the testing department. In line with the company 's vision to enhance R&D efficiency, you will have the opportunity to explore and implement optimization tools and develop new methods and approaches.
As part of a global organization, you will also have the chance to build a network that spans the globe, from Sweden and Europe to North America and Asia.
About you
We are looking for someone with a master 's degree in mechanical engineering, preferably with a specialization in sustainable energy engineering, which is highly advantageous. We seek a creative and driven engineer with excellent problem-solving skills, who is passionate about analyzing, examining, and solving problems from various perspectives to find the best solutions. Your curiosity and constant desire to learn more drive you forward.
As a team player, you not only enjoy working in teams but also contribute to making the team more efficient and productive. You are also accustomed to taking initiative to drive improvements and lead your own projects.
Important for the role:
• Master degree in Mechanics, Aeronautics (or similar fields)
• Fluent in English (both spoken and written)
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Amanda Pettersson via +4610 - 173 73 00.
