Advisor to EY's Transfer Pricing team, Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
The opportunity
We are seeking an experienced and dedicated advisor to join our Transfer Pricing department in Stockholm. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to mentor and educate junior colleagues while working on exciting and complex projects for our international clients.
We welcome applicants who have prior experience in handling sophisticated transfer pricing matters at another accounting firm, tax advisory firm, a tax authority, or a law firm.
Your key responsibilities
Plan and conduct analyses and evaluations of our clients' transactions and transfer pricing, as well as documentation projects
Assist our clients in dealings with tax authorities in Sweden and abroad to prevent and resolve transfer pricing disputes
Provide guidance and training to junior team members
Collaborate with client teams to deliver effective solutions
To qualify for the role you must have
Approximately 2-4 years of experience working on transfer pricing issues
Strong analytical skills
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, both written and verbal
Ability to work effectively in a team and collaborate with various stakeholders
Good understanding of relevant legislation and international guidelines
Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to deliver high-quality results within deadlines
Skills and attributes for success
A dynamic and client-focused approach, with an interest in building new relationships and fostering long-term partnerships, along with a drive to develop as a transfer pricing consultant.
Excellent social skills and a positive attitude, with the ability to collaborate effectively within both larger and smaller teams.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, coupled with a solid analytical aptitude.
What we offer
We offer a stimulating work environment with the opportunity to work with global clients and develop within the transfer pricing field. You will have the chance to work in a high-performance and engaged team, where you will be challenged daily with exciting projects.
You will be expected to take responsibility for leading projects while also guiding and mentoring more junior team members. Depending on your experience, it is possible to assume such a role in the team immediately or grow into it over time.
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please visit Careers at EY | EY Sweden and our social media channels.
Apply now
Please submit your application including your CV and cover letter. We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply right away, but no later than July 31. For questions regarding the role do not hesitate to contact Tobias Wetterlund at tobias.wetterlund@se.ey.com
. For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Filippa Wallin at filippa.wallin2@se.ey.com
. We look forward to hearing from you and discussing your potential to join our team.
Please note that only applicants with prior experience in transfer pricing will be considered for this position.
The exceptional EY experience. It's yours to build.
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability in your recruitment process, you may contact us through the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist in this advert.
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ernst & Young AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7870154