Advanced Surgery Account Manager Sweden South East
2025-11-06
This is where your work makes a difference.
At Baxter, we believe every person-regardless of who they are or where they are from-deserves a chance to live a healthy life. It was our founding belief in 1931 and continues to be our guiding principle. We are redefining healthcare delivery to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond.
Our Baxter colleagues are united by our Mission to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, our community is driven by a culture of courage, trust, and collaboration. Every individual is empowered to take ownership and make a meaningful impact. We strive for efficient and effective operations, and we hold each other accountable for delivering exceptional results.
Here, you will find more than just a job-you will find purpose and pride.
Summary
Are you our next Account Manager focusing on our Advanced Surgery portfolio? We are replacing an exciting role covering southern and eastern areas of Sweden. Ideally you are based in Norrköping, Linköping, Malmö, Lund or Karlskrona. This role is ideal for individuals with sales experience, or those with healthcare experience looking to transition into a sales career and are ready to learn and grow into a more senior role on a long-term basis.
You will continue to expand Baxter's Advanced Surgery business and bring our fantastic product portfolio (Floseal, Tisseel, Hemopatch, Perclot, Seprafilm and more) to the market. Baxter is evolving digitally, leading to an increase in remote sales activities, although travel remains an integral part of the role. Collaboration with the wider sales team, as well as commercial and medical functions will allow you to have insight and possibilities to influence marketing, pricing and market access activities. You will be instrumental in driving the business forward.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Develop and maintain relationships with customers, expand existing accounts and build new relationships within your territory.
Develop strategic plans (account plans) for the products and related services in southern and eastern Sweden.
Achieve sales targets and implement sales strategies to attain sales volume, customer growth and customer satisfaction for the portfolio.
Implement targeted account plans; you will propose and provide each customer with appropriate solutions that will improve opportunities both for the customer and for Baxter.
Actively drive development and implementation of targeted tender plans, including pre-tender strategies and tactics.
Demonstrate the product portfolio for our clients.
Prepare sales presentations that provide technical and administrative product information and demonstrations, and pricing quotes to prospects.
Monitor competitive activities and communicate intelligence to the marketing team.
Acquire and deploy therapeutic and application expertise to improve adoption and market penetration of new product launches.
Qualifications
Background as a nurse preferably from operating room or intensive care OR.
An academic degree with experience working in a surgical environment. Sales experience in pharma/med. tech/life science, preferably surgery is a plus.
Knowledge about value-based selling is a plus.
A genuine drive for sales with a developing understanding of strategic account planning.
Ability to work in an operating theatre environment.
Selling, educating, and informing is natural to you and you are easy to create and develop long-term relationships.
Business acuity and proactive approach.
Analytical skills (understand your sales data).
Adaptable, solid communication, collaboration and team building skills.
Basic understanding of the tender process and pre-tender work.
Digital skills (Zoom, Teams, digital platforms).
Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English
A driver's license is required.
Preferably SPIN and Challenger certifications.
What we can offer
A growth opportunity for you and a chance to work in a diverse and experienced team with a great mix of people. Joining Baxter means joining a team that you can truly learn from!
Independent position with an opportunity to build your own strategy and make a real impact.
A chance to further build your professional experience within health care.
Internal training tailored to business needs and career goals.
Stability of employment in a recognizable and established company.
