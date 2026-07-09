Advanced screening & prioritisation of emerging contaminants in food chains
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2026-07-09
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Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
Third-cycle subject area
Environmental assessment, specialising in environmental chemistry.
Description of the doctoral project
This doctoral project aims to improve the understanding of contaminants of emerging concern in food chains by using bioaccumulation and trophic transfer as a strategy for chemical prioritisation. The project will investigate how contaminants move from environmental sources into organisms and through food chains, and how these processes can be used to identify substances of relevance for ecosystems and One Health. The project will focus on one or more selected food-chain systems, depending on sample availability, collaborations and scientific relevance.
The project includes i) selecting relevant food-chain systems, biological matrices and contaminants of emerging concern based on occurrence data, chemical properties, bioaccumulation potential and available samples; ii) applying target, suspect and non-target screening using LC-HRMS to identify known and previously unknown substances in selected biological matrices; iii) assessing bioaccumulation, biomagnification and trophic transfer patterns where suitable data and samples are available; iv) using environmental specimen bank samples, where available, to investigate time trends and support retrospective screening; and v) connecting measured chemical patterns to possible environmental sources.
You will work in an international, interdisciplinary team. The project provides access to advanced instrumentation and training in data analysis, scientific communication, and collaborative research.
About the position
We are seeking a PhD student who will advance the understanding of contaminants of emerging concern in food chains, with a particular focus on bioaccumulation, trophic transfer and advanced chemical screening. To achieve this aim, you will develop and apply analytical workflows for the detection and identification of known and previously unknown compounds in complex biological matrices, including sample preparation, extraction and clean-up strategies. The project will also include semi-quantitative analysis of detected compounds and the assessment of bioaccumulation, biomagnification and trophic transfer patterns in selected food-chain systems. Where suitable samples are available, environmental specimen bank material may be used to investigate time trends and support retrospective screening. The duties also include preparation of biological and environmental samples, extraction and analysis of target and non-target compounds, processing of large HRMS datasets, data analysis, statistical evaluation, interpretation of chemical patterns in relation to environmental sources, collaboration with national and international partners, and scientific manuscript writing in English.
Requirements
To meet the general entry requirements you must have been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification, satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific entry requirements for the third-cycle courses and study programme in environmental assessment, specialising in environmental chemistry. To meet the specific entry requirements, you must have knowledge of aquatic ecology, aquatic biogeochemistry, statistics or ecotoxicology. The undergraduate degree must include a degree project.
You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
Applicants shall hold an MSc in analytical chemistry, environmental chemistry, chemistry, ecotoxicology, environmental science, food science or equivalent. Specialisation in chemical analysis of organic contaminants and experience with LC-MS, LC-HRMS, GC-MS or other advanced mass spectrometry techniques are valuable merits. Experience with suspect and non-target screening workflows is highly desirable. Previous experience with chemical analytical laboratory work, particularly involving complex biological, food, biota, soil or sediment matrices, is advantageous. Knowledge of contaminants of emerging concern, bioaccumulation, biomagnification, trophic transfer or time-trend analysis is considered a merit. Data processing skills using statistical computing, visualisation and data analysis tools (e.g. R, Python or similar) are also considered a merit. Emphasis is also placed on personal characteristics such as strong interpersonal skills, analytical and problem-solving abilities, accuracy, motivation, and the capacity to work independently as well as in collaboration with others.
Read more here: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/jobs-and-vacancies/doktorand3/
Form of employment / FundingEmployment as a doctoral student (4-year programme).
Doctoral student's salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Location:Uppsala
Scope:100%
Start date:Upon agreement.
Application and selection:Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is 28 August 2026.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Lennart Hjelms väg 9 (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Professor
Lutz Ahrens lutz.ahrens@slu.se +4618673033 Jobbnummer
9998611