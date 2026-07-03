Advanced Quality Engineer
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Elektronikjobb / Örebro Visa alla elektronikjobb i Örebro
2026-07-03
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Örebro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
ince 1965, Stoneridge has designed and manufactured advanced, award-winning technologies including driveline and transmission actuation systems, vision systems, emissions control systems, safety systems, and security and monitoring systems for vehicle OEMs in the commercial vehicle, automotive, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. We're focused on the areas of greatest market need – both today and tomorrow. Our core products and technologies are aligned with industry megatrends including safety and security, vehicle intelligence, fuel efficiency and emissions. Join the Stoneridge Team as we continue to build upon our strong history and reputation for quality products to deliver innovative products and systems that address a need, exceed our customers' expectations, and motivate our team.
Objective of the position
The Advanced Quality Engineer (AQE) is responsible for ensuring conformance to Customer and Stoneridge Quality expectations for new program development through effective Quality Plan development and execution, Customer APQP management, PPAP preparation, and production Quality readiness activities. In addition, this position is also responsible for incorporating lessons learned into project designs/processes and reporting issues and/or risks to management.
The AQE must work cross-functionally with Project Management, Manufacturing, Engineering, Supply Chain, Marketing and Quality to implement and improve our Stoneridge Product Development Process (SPDP) to deliver positive customer experience.
Characterization of activities
Define and communicate Customer Quality requirements, milestones, and approval criteria while ensuring alignment with program plans and timelines.
Ensure effective cascade of quality requirements across the value stream, including documentation, special characteristics, and inspection methods.
Lead APQP and PPAP activities, managing quality risks and ensuring timely delivery and compliance with Customer expectations.
Develop and execute the Quality Assurance Plan, driving APQP integration through reviews, training, and key deliverables (e.g., FMEA, Control Plans, Design Reviews).
Promote risk reduction and continuous improvement using tools like FMEA, validation testing, root cause analysis (8D, 5-Why), and lessons learned.
Act as the key Quality interface within the project team and with the Customer, ensuring documentation control, KPI tracking, and coordination across functions.
Education, Experience and Knowledge
Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering or operations field with at least 5 years of experience in APQP product launch teams (or equivalent).
Strong knowledge of advanced planning systems, APQP, and global manufacturing project environments.
Proficient in statistical methods with awareness of financial and operational impacts.
Skilled in Microsoft Office and analytical, organizational, decision-making, and presentation capabilities.
Strong interpersonal, facilitation, and communication skills with the ability to collaborate across all business levels.
Detail-oriented, highly organized, and capable of multitasking effectively in fast-paced environments.
What we offer
You will be welcomed to a Fun, Diverse and Inclusive workplace, where we base our culture on our Core Values: (Integrity, Customer orientation, Teamwork, Adaptability, Accountability and Social responsibility).
Opportunity for personal and professional growth in a fast‐growing, constantly evolving organization
A central role in shaping the future within a multinational automotive technology company focusing on safety and security
Competitive salary based on knowledge and experience
Interested? Please apply to this position using the above link or contact Lucian.morariu@stoneridge.com
for more information about this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388)
Adolfsbergsvägen 3 (visa karta
)
702 27 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Stoneridge Electronics AB Jobbnummer
9991505