Advance your radiology career in Sweden

Are you a skilled radiologist seeking a dynamic opportunity in a scenic region of Sweden? This position offers the perfect blend of professional development and a high quality of life, with the chance to work in a state-of-the-art radiology department.
About the role:
At this modern hospital in Central Sweden, the radiology department performs around 24,000 diagnostic examinations annually. You will work with advanced medical technology, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and fluoroscopy equipment, within the Diagnostic Imaging and Functional Medicine unit. The department provides both acute and planned diagnostic services in well-designed, modern facilities.
Working hours and flexibility:
Monday to Friday, daytime hours.
Evening shifts available but not required.
No mandatory on-call duties.
Requirements:
Experience in
General radiology, including conventional imaging.
Ultrasound and CT scans.
Fluoroscopy and nephrostomy procedures.
Some experience in emergency radiology is an advantage.
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in radiology.
Strong communication skills in English and a willingness to learn Swedish.
We're seeking someone who is:
Team-oriented yet independent: Able to collaborate effectively while working autonomously when needed.
Flexible and adaptable: Capable of adjusting to new challenges and seeing opportunities in change.
Service-focused: Calm, attentive, and eager to help patients and colleagues.
Proactive: Motivated to take initiative and deliver high-quality results.
Why this role?
This is an excellent opportunity to grow professionally in a supportive environment while enjoying the beauty and lifestyle that Sweden offers. Flexible working hours and excellent work-life balance. With modern technology, flexibility, and a friendly atmosphere, you'll find both personal and professional satisfaction.
What Dignus Medical offers you:
Ongoing support from a dedicated recruiter before, during, and after your employment.
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required.
Help with accommodation and travel arrangements, including support for your family, if necessary.
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype.
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now!
Please notice that we are only allowed to recruit doctors that holds a licence to practice from a country within the EU.
