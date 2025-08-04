AdTech Engineer
2025-08-04
The AdTech Engineer will join the core Ad Monetization Hub and collaborate closely with franchise game teams and other central teams (Data, Engineering) to deploy optimal ad monetization integrations and best practices that enhance LTV and drive long-term growth objectives. In addition, work with the data and games teams to test and implement new monetization strategies for individual games and the entire Stillfront game portfolio.
We're building a best-in-class ad monetization hub at Stillfront, and we're looking for a talented Ad Engineer to join our growing team. This role will sit at the intersection of engineering and ad monetization strategy-helping us unlock new revenue streams, improve operational efficiency, and enable scalable monetization across the Stillfront portfolio.
As our AdTech Engineer, you'll be responsible for building tools, guiding & implementing custom integrations, and supporting the onboarding of new networks, formats, and service providers. You will play a critical role in expanding our monetization stack across web & mobile.
YOUR MISSION
Lead technical decision-making around ad integrations, header bidding, and low-latency ad rendering.
Build or iterate on internal tools to automate ad monetization workflows and improve visibility into SDK and network performance.
Support custom SDK integrations, focusing on edge cases and special use cases across the Stillfront game portfolio.
Evaluate and implement new ad formats (e.g. immersive, audio ads, app open) and test third-party partners (e.g. SSPs, DSPs, measurement providers).
Collaborate with central and studio-level ad teams to identify engineering bottlenecks and propose creative, scalable solutions.
Monitor and debug issues related to ad delivery, SDK behavior, or revenue discrepancies.
Help define and document best practices for SDK integration, ad testing, and error logging.
Assist with the onboarding of new games and franchises into the central monetization hub from an engineering perspective.
Stay ahead of Ad Tech innovations, including AI-driven ad optimization, contextual targeting, and the evolving landscape of in-app advertising.
Collaborate with engineering, product, and business teams to align Ad Tech strategies with company revenue goals.
Evaluate and implement best-in-class Ad Tech solutions, including SDKs, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs).
YOUR BACKSTORY
3+ years of engineering experience, preferably with mobile games or ad tech.
Strong knowledge of mobile SDKs (iOS & Android) and ad monetization tools.
Hands-on experience integrating and optimizing mobile ad SDKs (Google Ad Manager, LevelPlay, AppLovin, Prebid Mobile, etc.).
Deep expertise in ad mediation platforms, RTB protocols, header bidding, and in-app bidding.
Proficient in at least one common coding language (ie Java, Kotlin, Swift, Objective-C, or Unity C#).
Skilled in reading and debugging code by inspection, identifying edge cases, and inefficiencies as it relates to ad serving.
Proven experience designing and scaling ad-serving architectures for mobile applications.
Strong understanding of real-time data processing, latency optimization, and high-throughput ad transactions.
Familiarity with client-server integrations, API debugging, and network performance tools (e.g. Charles Proxy, Postman).
Analytical mindset with an understanding of ad revenue KPIs and monetization strategy.
Bonus: Familiarity with GAM (Google Ad Manager), OpenRTB, server-side reporting, or custom A/B test infrastructure.
BENEFITS
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
Autonomy to explore and implement new technologies, tools, and partners.
Work in a dynamic environment with high exposure to a wide variety of genres, tools, and diversified products.
Flexible working hours and a supportive, collaborative work environment.
Opportunity to work with a talented team of professionals and make a significant impact on a globally recognized product
If you are passionate about mobile gaming and ready to take on a challenging yet rewarding role, we encourage you to apply and join us in shaping the future of interactive entertainment at Stillfront.
How to Apply: Please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you are interested in joining Stillfront. We look forward to hearing from you!
Stillfront
Stillfront is a global gaming company. We develop a wide range of digital games that attract over 50 million players each month. From well-established franchises like Supremacy, Big Farm, and BitLife to niche games, we span many different genres, including strategy, simulation, RPG and action, and casual and mash-up games.
We believe gaming can be a force for good. And we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. So, we focus on developing games that are all about having a rewarding hobby, a great social experience, or a strategic challenge.
Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. We're proud that our company shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
