Administrator with experience in Power BI reports - Lund
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund
2024-03-12
Publiceringsdatum2024-03-12
In this position, as a Front End Tool Administrator, you will assist the Programme Portfolio Management & Project Management Office within Development & Technology.
Your main responsibility will be interacting with our clients' tool users to manage tools and data associated with Programme Management in Development & Technology. In 2024, there will be a transition from Excel-based internal tools (ReMa and TPIN) to Planview. This transition will require you to provide support for all the three tools.
Requirements
The ideal candidate should have experience in developing Power BI reports and utilizing Excel, including pivot tables and Excel formulas. They should be proactive, team-oriented, and enthusiastic about expanding their skills. You should also be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious
• Proficiency in MS Access.
• Knowledge of Swedish or Italian would be an advantage.
• Familiarity with the client's software tools such as Resource Management (ReMa), TPIN, and Planview is preferred.
A drug test will be performed before you can start the assignment.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-05-02
End of the assignment: 2025-04-30
Deadline: 2024-03-22
Remote work: 25%
Location: Lund
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
