Administrator: Verification And Validation Of Ltsds For Eu-Origin Parts
Incluso AB / Logistikjobb / Malmö Visa alla logistikjobb i Malmö
2025-09-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are searching for an Administrator for the Verification and Validation of LTSDs for EU-Origin Parts for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Ensure the accuracy and compliance of Long-Term Supplier's Declarations (LTSDs) and Single Supplier Declaration for parts with EU origin, in alignment with the EU Implementing Regulation and internal standards, to support preferential trade eligibility and customs audit readiness.
The Long-Term Supplier Declaration (LTSD) is a document issued by a supplier within the EU that certifies the preferential origin of goods over a period (up to 24months), the company standard is one year (01 of January XXXX - 31 December XXXX). It is used to support the issuance of preferential proofs of origin like EUR.1 certificates or origin statements.
Your main responsipilities:
1. Download all LTSDs and Single Supplier Declaration from Ariba.
2.Verify each LTSD and Single Supplier Declaration against the following criteria:
Supplier's name and address (if LTSD issued by the supplier's affiliated or "sister" company, legal entity name of this company must be specified)
Customer's name and address
Description of goods: Full list of goods of preferential origin only, must be enclosed to the LTSD and contain Commercial name of the goods, Article number, Description and HSC (preferably)
Period covered (max 24 months) Remember the standard in Tetra Pak is 12 months.
Statement of preferential origin
List of destination countries eligible for preferential trade, in reference to the specific FTA. The list of countries must follow the ISO alfa code for the European Union.
Signature, stamp and date. In the case of electronic signature, it must be authenticated agreed between the supplier and buyer.
3. Cross-check and document all part numbers shared with suppliers against the part numbers included in the LTSD:
If new Part numbers were included by the suppliers, convey the information to SuM, to update the SAP database.
If supplier excluded Part numbers from the LTSD, convey information to customs to verify preferential eligibility of the part.
If any discrepancies in country of origin identified, convey information to SuM, to secure correct origin in master data.
4. Document all LTSD-related findings at the supplier level in LTSD Matrix.
5. Share all the findings with SuM/SSC to request revised declarations.
6. Follow up with SuM and make sure that the corrected LTSD is uploaded in Ariba.
7. Participate in meetings for follow up, alignments and process improvements
8. Provide input for updating LTSD guidelines.
9. Update the Dashboard to follow the LTSD validation and verification progress and findings
You will also:
Align with the rules of origin applicable to the goods (FTAs).
Have direct contact with the suppliers.
Qualifications:
Advanced Excel, Pivot tabels, Pivot Analyzis
PowerBI
Analytic as a person
SAP Ariba
This role requires fluency in English and a valid Swedish work permit.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
205 80 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9524700