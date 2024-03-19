Administrator in legal operations and finance to our client in Västerås
Do you want to be part of a large international technology company in Västerås? We are looking for an experienced administrator with at least 5 years of experience, who thrives in a fast-paced and international environment. You are a problem solver, a quick learner, and have excellent communication skills. Here, you are not only offered an exciting work environment but also great development opportunities. If this sounds like your next challenge, let us know and apply today - selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this assignment as a Administrator, you will play a crucial part in supporting the Legal and Integrity Team by overseeing various aspects of procurement processes. This includes creating Purchase Requisitions and managing Purchase Orders, ensuring smooth communication with law firms to facilitate timely invoicing and estimates, and meticulously reviewing invoices to ensure alignment with our client's guidelines. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with the controlling team to ensure accurate financial data entry and drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the procure-to-pay process. Your role will also involve assisting in the implementation of new technologies aimed at streamlining operations.
Furthermore, you will be responsible for reporting on the effectiveness of these processes and escalating any issues as necessary, as well as aiding in the preparation of spending reports for the Legal and Integrity department. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of new team members by providing training on procurement processes.
You are offered
• A dedicated consultant manager throughout the assignment period
• Collaboration with seasoned professionals in an international setting
• Participation in a rapidly evolving function, shaping the future of Legal & Integrity
• Access to personalized development and training opportunities
• Competitive remuneration commensurate with experience and skills
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Minimum 5 years of administrative experience
• Advanced Excel skills for organizing procurement processes
• Proficiency in English, spoken and written
In addition to the above requirements, you also have the ability to work independently in a fast-moving environment. You have strong problem-solving skills with a systematic approach, and you handle consequences in a systematic manner. Additionally, you have excellent communication skills with a proven ability to present and report activities clearly and effectively.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in a similar role
• Experience with any of the following systems: SAP Ariba, Readsoft and/or SAP ERP
• Swedish language skills
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
