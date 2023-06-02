Administrator / Front-End Tool
2023-06-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Trelleborg
, Helsingborg
Job Description
For our client we are now searching for a Front-End Tool Administrator to help the Programme Portfolio Management & Project Management Office.
As the Front-End Tool Administrator you will be the face towards our client's tool users (primarily Product Owners and Line Managers) in handling tools and data related to Development & Technology. During 2023 and 2024 they will transit from excel-based internal tools (ReMa and TPIN) to Planview which will mean that you will be involved in migration of data and supporting their users in getting up to speed in using the new tools. In parallel you will maintain the old tools (ReMa and TPIN).
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience in user support and master data maintenance.
• You have experience of troubleshooting in Power BI.
• You are a skilled user in Excel.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
• Swedish or Italian knowledge will be considered a plus.
• It is advantageous if you have experience in client's internal tools, Resource Management (ReMa) and TPIN.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To be successful in the role of Front-End Tool Administrator you will be a person with experience in user support, master data maintenance, troubleshooting in Power BI and using Excel (e.g. pivot tables, formulas etc.). A self-starter and team player who can work well with others and who is eager to learn.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-08-07 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-07-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Lund. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
