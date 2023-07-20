Administrator
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ludvika
2023-07-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Ludvika
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Surahammar
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-07-20Kvalifikationer
• 0-2 years of work experience within the relevant field, and a bachelor's degree or another technical degree with >10 years of work experience within the relevant field
• Working command of the English language
• Swedish speaking - not mandatory, but would be a plus
Job Description
We are now looking for a Administrator our client in Ludvika!
About the role:
• Ensure, together with HR Tax, that the internal employees are aware and informed about the tax regulations in each specific country/project. When required, assist with tax registration.
• Make sure that the business applies for the right kind of visas when sending internal personnel and external consultants for working abroad.
• Make sure that the site personnel are trained according to the rules and local requirements from each specific country or company organisation.
• Responsible that all travelers (internal and external) are informed about rules, regulations and arrangements connected to site works in every specific project. This also includes the signing of the site work information folder.
• Ensure that all employees delegated to a site have the required company and/or customer personnel protective equipment for performing their tasks on site.
• Act as Resource Manager supporting Construction and Commissioning Line Managers with the hiring of external resources to fill the different roles forecasted for a site; research and understand the process for hiring external resources in the countries where the sites are located, liaise with the local responsible teams and the line managers, provide the job description, define and negotiate the correct rates, be involved in the selection process and invite the line managers for the interview of appropriate candidates and ensure that the external resources and suppliers comply with the local laws and regulations, have the necessary training and equipment for performing the job and are mobilized on time to the sites. Also monitor the contract of the external resources and support with the demobilization and closing of the contract.
• Support the Construction and Commissioning department with any other activities related to the process of coordinating resources and also in the identification and implementation of improvement initiatives for their scope of works.
Company Description
Our customer is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help customers in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
You must be deadline-driven and possess a high level of organization. You have excellent communication abilities, high levels of adaptability, and the drive to succeed.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start in September and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-08-30 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Ludvika. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5206". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Jennifer Norin jennifer.norin@jobbusters.se +46 70 838 03 96 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7977400