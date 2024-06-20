Administrative Business Partner to Leading Search Engine Company
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We 're now looking for a Administrative Business Partner to our client. This is a consultancy opportunity where you will need to handle administrative tasks with minimal assistance. The assignment starts in ~mid August, lasting until end of December 2024.
Excellent English skills are required for the role - Swedish is only beneficial.
Job Description:
Complete core administrative tasks (e.g., travel management, expense reporting, calendar management, facilities coordination) with minimal assistance from executives.
* Complete core program management tasks by delivering medium- to large-scale projects or events from initiation through delivery.
* Proactively identify approaches to solve problems. Exhibit excellent judgment and discretion with minimal guidance.
* Operate proactively and provide guidance to other ABPs as needed. Able to lead a committee or team effectively.
* Determine corrective action for risks and obstacles in projects or events with occasional assistance from executives. May serve as an escalation point and escalate to senior leadership.
Challenge:
Identify and recommend creative ways to complete defined administrative and program management tasks via selection of better methods.
Expertise:
* Demonstrate strong knowledge of the supported business strategy and goals, allowing for positive impact to schedules and priorities.
* Exhibit the highest standards of Google confidentiality and possess an advanced understanding of Google policies/procedures.
Responsibilities under the direction of Google Manager
Calendar Management
Schedule, maintain, and update calendar events, with minimal guidance. This includes: proactively scheduling, maintaining, and updating calendar events for the supported executive or team with consideration for time zone differences; building in adequate preparation time for events; resolving scheduling conflicts; responding to requests for scheduling and meetings; optimizing calendaring for short- and long-term planning of supported executive and team; making recommendations to support leadership time allocation with respect to calendar and travel.
Expense Reports
Execute expense management activities with minimal guidance. This includes: completing expense reports on behalf of executives, reviewing and processing invoices, expense reports, and purchase orders.
Facilities Coordination
Assess and advocate for office space needs with minimal guidance; manage requests for space accommodations; liaise with internal partners (e.g., real estate workplace services - REWS) to construct and plan space allocation; may facilitate office moves.
Meeting Coordination
Prepare meetings for the executive or team with minimal guidance. Ensure meeting room, equipment, and attendee list are correct and confirmed; gather, compile, and create meeting materials (e.g., decks and meeting agendas); ensure meeting materials are aligned with the specific meeting agenda; assist with note-taking.
Program Management
Plan and organize internal and external programs and events (e.g., team off-sites, business events, tech talks, summits) and manage event logistics (e.g., venues, equipment, swag, entertainment, travel) in collaboration with internal partners and external vendors; ensure compliance with internal and external policies/procedures; may act as the main point of contact during the event.
Travel Management
Complete travel coordination tasks with minimal guidance. This includes: scheduling and coordinating travel for executive(s) and team(s) in line with preferences, organizing business-related, pre-travel preparation (e.g., visa and passport support, tech support, cultural considerations); may travel with executives and teams and remain on-call to respond to executives urgent requests during travel; may develop travel agendas and complete post-travel documentation as needed.
Skills/experience/education:
Calendar management
Ability to use calendaring tools and techniques to create, prioritize, and manage the schedule of individuals and groups, including the understanding of scheduling norms, work hours across locations, and other scheduling resources or constraints.
Event management
Understanding of PA objectives/challenges and design events and experiences to deliver against those. Ability to plan and manage E&E in support of Google 's products and corresponding business/reputational goals/OKRs.
Expense management
Knowledge of expense processing and approval procedures and practices, including the ability to use expense reporting tools and systems to track, manage, and approve expenses.
Managing confidentiality
Ability to recognize the confidentiality or sensitivity of the information (e.g., personal or business information), and manage highly confidential information and/or situations.
Managing meetings effectively
Ability to set meeting agendas, understand the audience, set action items, and drive meetings to the desired outcome. This includes following up on action items and communicating decisions that result from meetings.
Relationship building
Ability to build trusting, collaborative relationships and rapport with different stakeholders and businesses. This includes being approachable, engaged, authentic, and relating well to people regardless of personality or background.
Travel management
Knowledge of resources for travel planning, such as internal and external travel tools, including the knowledge of international traveling processes or rules (e.g., visas).
Writing
Ability to create accurate, clear, concise, and well-organized content that transfers knowledge to users to meet their needs. Ability to communicate and deliver information to a variety of audience types in a manner that is adapted to each learning style, level of understanding, and background. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Ivona Batljan 072 070 28 86 Jobbnummer
8762658