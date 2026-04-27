Administrative Assistant to the Production Management Team, FCC
Saab AB / Administratörsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla administratörsjobb i Järfälla
2026-04-27
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Job Role
We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our Production Management Team. In this role, you will be responsible for providing comprehensive administrative support within our production department. You will collaborate closely with the production management team to ensure smooth operational efficiency and effectiveness.
Work Tasks
Provide administrative support across the production department, including meeting administration and the preparation of communication materials.
Facilitate conference and activity bookings for various sections.
Handle travel arrangements and order processing within our IT and procurement systems as needed.
Manage various administrative tasks upon demand and current need
About You
We are looking for a service-minded and proactive individual with a strong sense of initiative. You should be well-organized, flexible, and capable of managing and completing multiple tasks simultaneously. A willingness to continuously take on new and more challenging tasks is essential as our business evolves. Strong communication skills and a positive team spirit are essential. You will have the opportunity to help shape your role in response to new support needs as they arise in our rapidly growing and changing environment. Experience with creating clear and effective communication material is advantageous.
Requirements
Proven experience with the Microsoft Office suite.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Strong communication skills
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What You Will Be Part Of
You will be part of the dynamic Production Management Team, where you will have the opportunity to contribute to and develop within a supportive and collaborative environment. Saab is committed to fostering a nurturing culture where diverse talents thrive towards our common goal - keeping people and society safe.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Nettovägen 6 (visa karta
)
175 41 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB elin.hedbom@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9878594