Administrative Assistant needed!

Are you an organized and service-minded professional who thrives in an administrative role? Do you have the ability to multitask and work proactively in a dynamic environment? Do you want to contribute to efficiency and structure in a workplace where your efforts truly make a difference? You could be the person we are looking for. Please continue reading!
About the position
We are looking for an Administrative Assistant for our client, an independent and important agency of the European Union. This position is based at their office, just north of central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
Provide general administrative and secretarial assistance and support the Unit's processes and work flows
Receive and process incoming calls, mail and documentation
Respond to queries and requests for information with a high level of service attitude, tact, discretion and confidentiality
Draft and finalise correspondence and other documents, minute taking during meetings
Organise and coordinate appointments, business trips and meetings including the logistic preparations, documentation and follow-up (important in this post)
Assist in the preparation and follow up of financial documents, such as orders and reimbursements
Assist in the preparation of statistics and reports
Manage electronic and paper documents
Your characteristics
We are looking for an administrative assistant with excellent teamwork skills and strong interpersonal abilities, capable of communicating effectively with people at all levels within the organization. The role requires a highly service-oriented mindset, combined with tact and discretion. The ideal candidate has a strong sense of responsibility, can work independently, deliver results, and pays close attention to detail. In addition, they possess excellent organizational skills, can prioritize tasks efficiently, and manage multiple issues simultaneously.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Proven experience as an administrative assistant/secretary, preferably in a multicultural working environment
Experience in working with support tasks in the areas of project management, procurement, contract management, budgets, and/or statistics
Excellent skills in preparing correspondence and other documentation
Good numerical skills
Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook) and experience in maintaining databases
Proven experience in contributing to the organisation of meetings
Excellent command of English, spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-03-31 with possibility of extension. Start ASAP.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter is Charlotte Crowley who can be reached at charlotte.crowley.perido.se You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35596 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your status in the process or disclose the client company if it has been omitted from the advertisement.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
