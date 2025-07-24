Administrative Assistant
2025-07-24
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a recently established branch of Gemkom, a leading Turkish engineering and manufacturing company operating across various sectors within the steel industry.
We are proud to contribute to the project initiated by Stegra AB (H2 Green Steel), establishing a steel production facility in Norra Svartbyn, Boden. This facility will utilize an innovative, near fossil-free production method based on hydrogen gas.
Gemkom's scope of work includes the installation of machinery integral to the steel production process, encompassing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing disciplines.
We now want to employ an Administrative Assistant. The work tasks may include, but are not limited to;
Position Summary
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial seeks to appoint a Administrative Assistant to support the efficient functioning of administrative operations. The position will also manage the operational, logistical, and welfare-related activities associated with the workers' accommodation facilities.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist in the implementation of administrative policies and procedures in alignment with company standards and legal requirements.
Organize and coordinate travel arrangements, meetings, and schedules for employees.
Support visa application processes for incoming personnel by liaising with relevant authorities and internal stakeholders.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date employee records, files, and documentation.
Administer day-to-day operations of the on-site office.
Assist in monitoring compliance with company policies, health and safety regulations, and labor laws.
Manage office supplies inventory, maintenance of office equipment, and communication with service providers.
Provide administrative support to management, including the preparation of reports, presentations, and correspondence.
Facilitate effective internal communication and collaboration between departments and teams.
Act as the primary point of contact for all accommodation-related matters concerning the workers' camp.
Coordinate the allocation and management of accommodation units to ensure optimal occupancy and living conditions.
Conduct regular inspections of camp facilities to ensure compliance with health, safety, and hygiene standards.
Liaise with service providers and maintenance teams to address facility issues and ensure the proper functioning of utilities and amenities.
Maintain accurate records of residents, including check-ins, check-outs, and incident reports.
Assist in developing and implementing camp rules and regulations, and ensure residents are informed of and adhere to them.
Address and resolve accommodation-related complaints or issues in a timely and professional manner.
Support the overall welfare of camp residents by promoting a safe, respectful, and well-maintained living environment.
Qualifications and Requirements:
Minimum of three (3) years' experience in administrative support, office management, or accommodation/camp management roles.
Proficiency in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
Strong organizational and communication skills with an ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment.
Ability to handle conflict resolution and maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality.
Willingness and ability to reside in Boden or Luleå.
Proficient in MS Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint).
Possession of a valid Class B driver's license.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-23
