Administrative Assistant
2024-04-09
Job description
AliasSmith is searching for a Administrative Assistant
AliasSmith AB is Europe's leading distributor of handcrafted Mexican spirits. In 19 years, we have created a distribution network of 76 distributors across 39 countries. In our portfolio, we have several of the most successful handcrafted brands from Mexico, and last year, we created headlines worldwide by launching the world's first tequila in a paper bottle. Our ambitions are not only to make fabulous brands accessible but also to improve the way business is done in the industry. To achieve our goals, we are searching for a talented Administrative Assistant, who can join the team and help us excel in our performance.
Your Profile
We are looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Assistant include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs and managing our company's general administrative activities.
Since our market is Europe/Euro Asia and most suppliers are from Mexico, you must speak English fluently and good knowledge of Spanish is a clear advantage due to the nature of our business. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden, so knowledge of Swedish is beneficial but not a prerequisite. We are interested in someone who has experience working with an ERP and we hope that you will master Microsoft tools and be an expert in Excel. The most important qualities are precision and attention to detail, as well as easy learning.
Your duties
Administrative Support: in the preparation of sales materials, presentations, and proposals. This may involve creating reports, maintaining databases updated, and organizing sales-related documents.
Data Management: Maintaining accurate records of sales transactions, customer interactions, in the systems. Analyzing sales data to identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement.
Order Processing: Managing the order process from initiation to completion, including order entry, tracking, and fulfilment. Coordinating with various departments such as logistics, shipping, and finance to ensure timely delivery and payment processing.
Coordination: Collaborating with the sales team to coordinate activities such as scheduling appointments, arranging meetings, and maintaining calendars. Providing administrative support to sales representatives to help them achieve their targets.
Customer Service: measuring and following up customer satisfaction and handling inquiries and providing support to customers regarding products, services, and orders.
The position we are offering is a full-time job in our Stockholm office. The salary is a fixed monthly salary and after the probatory period you'll be part of the company bonus system.
We need you ASAP and can offer an initial probationary period of 6 months followed by an indefinite contract if your performance during the trial period shows that you are suitable for the position.
Industry
Food & Beverages
Employment Type
