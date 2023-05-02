administrative assistance with finance experience

Movia AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-05-02


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Movia AB i Göteborg

We are a fast growing company, therefore we are looking for a new team player person to join our team.
Yourdaily routines would be e.g.
• Manage basic accounting tasks (eg Current accounting, create, send and track invoices)from suppliers, customers.
• would be good if you have experience of using fortnox and medius system.
• Report data to various entities such as salaries,pension, taxes etc..
• Preparation of contract writing
• Support HR team through screening, testing and interviewing applicants/consultants for tasks.
• Work collaboratively, effectively and efficiently with internal and externalparties
• Develop and maintain operational templates / tools on an assignment basis
• Create and update records to ensure information is accurate and valid
• Ensure that established policies are followed
• Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues
• Directly support management with various administrative and reporting tasks
• Create cost analysis reports (fixed and variable costs)
• Suggest improvements to reduce costs more accurately and efficiently
• Monitor customer accounts
• Collect and review data for reports from customers to prepare feedback for employees and partners.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01
E-post: HR@MOVIATRANSPORT.COM

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Movia AB (org.nr 559267-0359)
Ovädersgatan 10 B (visa karta)
418 34  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
7711188

Prenumerera på jobb från Movia AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Movia AB: