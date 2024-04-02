Administrativ Assistent
2024-04-02
The Brazilian Embassy in Stockholm is announcing two administrative assistant vacancies. Administrative Assistant is a supportive role that is responsible for: attending to the external public; elaborating official documents using specific programs and/or Microsoft Office suite; supporting accounting and administration in public bids, price research, and contact service providers; translating documents; supporting official events inside and/or outside the Embassy; and providing consular assistance when requested.
NOTES:
1. The Embassy of Brazil doesn't accept applications through e-mail. Please read the Edital 01/2024, available on our website in Portuguese, to apply for those positions.
2. FULL PROFESSIONAL PROFICIENCY IN PORTUGUESE, ENGLISH, AND SWEDISH ARE MANDATORY. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-16
The Embassy of Brazil doesn't accept applications through e-mail, only by post. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brasiliens Ambassad
, https://www.gov.br/mre/pt-br/embaixada-estocolmo/processo-seletivo/processo-seletivo-2024
Kungsgatan 88 BV
)
112 27 STOCKHOLM
