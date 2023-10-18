Administration Coordinator
2023-10-18
Are you an experienced administrator with a can-do attitude? Would you like to work in an international, vibrant and dynamic setting? Join our team and support the delivery of life-changing medicines for patients by enabling the business to run effectively and harness our transformative science!
Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D) is the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
The Business Solution team within PT&D is a newly formed global support team that will have a clear vision to be recognized as a world-class support function that drives business success. We are now looking two service minded administrators to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
With us you will have the opportunity to work in a team that values phenomenal service to the business and who loves working in a fast-paced environment, and at the same time grow and develop your own skills in the areas of administration, customer service and project coordination.
We are now hiring for an experienced administrator to join our team!
We believe that you are an enthusiastic, driven and hardworking person that put the customer satisfaction first. You have technical skills in tools like Microsoft PowerPoint-, Teams and SharePoint online and you have experience working in a multicultural global setting. It is also important that you are comfortable with multiple tasks and have a sense of flexibility as no two days are alike.
What You'll do
Your focus will be to provide administrative, high quality and professional support to the project teams and senior global leaders, utilizing a wide range of skills in a dynamic, high pace and complex business environment where sensitivity and confidentiality is required.
You will pro-actively and collaboratively work together with the other team members in the global Business Support team, but also more broadly with teams in the global PT&D function.
Typical accountabilities are:
* Managing diaries for managers including travel arrangements, setting up interviews and coordinating complex meetings.
* Supporting line managers as well as different project teams.
* Providing project support for various ad hoc projects.
* Resolving complex customer queries and issues to meet customer and business requirements and communicating information at a detailed level.
Essential for the role
* Relevant administrative experience with senior stakeholders
* Specialist knowledge in relation to administrative/business support activities
* Proven strong customer service and communication skills
* Experience in creating and maintaining systems for efficiency.
* Ability to format documents for consistent, professional appearance.
* Experience with virtual meeting technologies, information management software, and Microsoft products
* Experience from managing diaries for managers, travel arrangements, and coordinating complex meetings.
* Experience in supporting line managers or different project teams in administrative tasks.
Desirable for the role
* Relevant professional administration qualification
* Expert in the use of appropriate IT systems
* Experience in leading peer to peer training
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have two seats available and we hope it's yours. Welcome with your application, no later than 2nd November, 2023.
