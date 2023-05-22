Administration Assistant at AstraZeneca
TNG Group AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
AstraZeneca in Gothenburg is now seeking an Administration Assistant!
Are you passionate about service and administration? Would you like to work in an international, vibrant and dynamic setting? Now you have the opportunity to start your career as an Administrator Assistant by joining AstraZeneca 's R&D Data Office located in Gothenburg!Make the start of your journey a life-changing one!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This position is a one-year consulting assignment at AstraZeneca. You will be employed by TNG during this assignment.
At AstraZeneca, you will have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Your Responsibilities
* provide admin support to the VP of Data Office as well as supporting the entire organisation and its leaders.
* extensive diary management to ensure priorities are managed, coordination of internal/ external meetings, preparing material for key meetings and communications, managing travel arrangements as required as well as processing of expenses.
The Bigger Picture
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world 's most serious diseases.
Please note that the selection process is ongoing.The ad will only be published for 10 days. If you feel that you are the right candidate for this role, do not hesitate to submit your application today!
Our Expectations
* Completed high school education
* Customer service or administrative experience
* Genuine curiosity about administration and project coordination
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
* Strong knowledge of Microsoft office - Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint
* Excellent organization skills and the ability to manage multiple projects or tasks simultaneously
* and efficiently while maintaining confidentiality and discretion
We believe that you are a confident individual who will enjoy working with global stakeholders across all levels of our organisation, and with people from many cultures, building networks and supporting colleagues.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7804516