Administration Assistant

Till vårt svenska försäljningsbolag Danfoss AB söker vi nu en Administratör med placering i Linköping, med start så snart som möjligt.
Responsibilities/Duties
Du kommer att vara en del av vår svenska servicefunktion inom administration, men också en del av vår nordiska organisation.
• I dina arbetsuppgifter ingår bland annat att ansvara för företagets biladministration.
• Sköta företagets mobiladministration i tillhörande system
• Vara bolagets lokala kontakt när det gäller rutiner och system för resor.
• Inköpsprocesser och fakturahantering.
• Other tasks included are to update our local intranet, General office administration and switchboard.
Who are you?
We It would be nice if you have worked with similar tasks before and are service-oriented. We are looking for someone who is unpretentious, social and well-organized. You enjoy learning new things and The tasks can vary a lot and we are a company that is constantly evolving.
You speak and write good Swedish and English. You are also used to working in many different ITsystems and have good knowledge of Office suite. Experience with SAP is a merit.
What do we offer?
We offers social and fun work in an international environment and:
• Benefits Portal
• Collective agreement
• Bonus system
Opportunity to hybrid work
Occupational health
At Danfoss, we are engineering solutions that allow the world to use resources in smarter ways - driving the sustainable transformation of tomorrow. No transformation has ever been started without a group of passionate, dedicated and empowered People. We believe that innovation and great results are driven by the right mix of people with diverse backgrounds, personalities, skills, and perspectives, reflecting the world in which we do business. To make sure the mix of people works, we strive to create an inclusive work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated equally, respected, and valued for who they are. It is a strong priority within Danfoss to improve the health, working environment and safety of our employees.
Following our founder's mindset "action speaks louder than words", we set ourselves ambitious targets to protect the environment by embarking on a plan to become CO2 neutral latest by 2030.
