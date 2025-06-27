Admin, Idmc
2025-06-27
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Informatica Data Management Cloud Administrator to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
An IDMC (Informatica Data Management Cloud) Administrator manages and maintains an Informatica IDMC environment, ensuring high availability, performance, and security. This role requires expertise in IDMC platform administration, data integration, and data governance processes, along with the ability to provide technical support and troubleshoot issues. The position is crucial for ensuring the smooth operation of the Informatica platform and providing strategic solutions for future growth.
Key responsibilities
Configure and maintain connections to cloud and on-premises data sources and targets.
Deploy and schedule data integration jobs, workflows, and task flows.
Troubleshoot job failures, performance issues, and integration errors.
Implement and enforce data security policies, including encryption, masking, and access control.
Maintain metadata and data lineage using Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC).
Support version control and deployment processes using CI/CD tools (e.g., Git, Azure DevOps).
Automate administrative tasks using scripts or built-in IDMC automation features.
Collaborate with data engineers and architects to support integration and data quality initiatives.
Requirements
Proficiency in Informatica IDMC platform components:
Cloud Data Integration (CDI)
Cloud Application Integration (CAI)
Informatica Data Quality (IDQ)
Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC)
Skills in scheduling, monitoring, and troubleshooting data integration jobs and taskflows.
Knowledge of data security practices: encryption, masking, and access control.
Experience with cloud platforms like Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud.
Understanding of API integration and web services (REST/SOAP).
Ability to use monitoring tools and generate audit and usage reports.
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
For more information contact: Cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
