Adjunkt i dans med inriktning koreografi
2024-09-05
Stockholm University of the Arts (SKH) educates and researches in circus, dance, dance pedagogy, film and media, opera and theatre. Through pioneering education and research, we want to strengthen the power of art and its ability to meet the challenges of society. Do you want to contribute to an attractive study, research and work environment? At SKH, you will be an important part of an environment where artistic education and research create the conditions for art as a dynamic, challenging and independent force in society. Together we work for a culture that is generous and characterised by co-creation, trust, commitment and responsibility. The position is located at the subject area of Dance. Read more about the SKH here: https://www.uniarts.se/english/
We welcome your application for the position of Assistant Lecturer in choreography!
We are looking for you, who want to teach and supervise students at the bachelor's and master's level and follow the individual students' artistic development. The position also include administrative work such as planning, scheduling, course development and course evaluation, especially in relation to the masters programmes in Choreography.
Job description
Your duties include that you:
• Plan and develop lessons and teach dance, and choreography from an interdisciplinary perspective
• Contribute to the development of existing and new courses and programmes in relation to other specializations in the Subject area Dance and in SKH
• Supervise students in artistic work and production
• Work with course administration and student administration
• Participate in the departments' development work and collaborate both internally and with external parties
• Work with video and audio documentation
• Contribute to the development of dance/choreography from an interdisciplinary perspective, which in turn contributes to societal development
As an assistant lecturer you will have an important role in the work of building a common culture of openness and collaboration at SKH, as well as in the creation of a good work environment.
Eligibility
The position requires that you have an active artistic practice in dance and choreography and that you have several years of interdisciplinary artistic experience coordinating your choreographic/dance practice with the practice of another artform.
In order to be eligible for the position of assistant lecturer you have to demonstrate teaching competence, have a degree from a recognised tertiary institution or equivalent skills that are significant with reference to the content of the subject and the duties included in the position.
Learn more about entry requirements on our website at: https://www.uniarts.se/english/about-skh/careers/artistic-and-teaching-expertise/#AssistantLecturer
Detailed information regarding qualifications and assessment criteria for teaching appointments is stated in Chapter 4 Sections 3 and 4 of the Swedish Higher Education Ordinance.
In addition, you have those personal abilities required to competently fulfil the appointment and to be able to represent the university in a manner beneficial to the organisation.
Assessment criteria
The following criteria will be assessed, in this order of priority. The following items shall be documented:
• Artistic competence and ability to describe your artistic approach
• Experience in interdisciplinary artistic practice
• Demonstrated pedagogical competence in artistic contexts
• Documented experience in teaching dance, choreography and interdisciplinary artistic practices
• Experience in different forms of teaching and training, ability to implement high quality training programmes
• Experience in supervision
• Administrative skills
• Good co-operation skills
• Good knowledge of Swedish and English
As an employee of Stockholm University of the Arts, you belong to a positive, collegial environment that promotes and supports equality, diversity and inclusion. Emphasis is placed on open communication that engages students and staff and encourages their contribution. We place a great deal of importance on your personal attributes. We also emphasise the importance of your artistic competence in the teaching test and interview.
You have undergone training in teaching in higher education or expect to do so within the next three years or have in some other documented manner acquired equivalent knowledge.
About the position
The employment is 50 percent of full-time and is a limited to a period of 5 years. Employment to commence at the earliest date 1st of January 2025.
Stockholm University of the Arts wants to take advantage of the qualities that encounters between different perspectives and experiences bring to the organisation. SKH particularly welcomes applicants who complement our organisation in terms of equality and ethnic diversity.
How do I apply and what form will the recruitment process take?
Applications should be submitted in English as they may be reviewed by international experts. You can register your application and upload documents in our recruitment system. Please ensure that all documents are marked with the reference number 2024/554/2.2.1.
Detailed information on what to include with your application can be found in the document "What should be included in my application?" on our website: https://www.uniarts.se/english/about-skh/careers/
We welcome your application no later than 2024-09-25!
Union representatives: https://www.uniarts.se/english/about-skh/careers/personnel-organisations/
