Adas Test Leader
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Test Leader ADAS.
This is an employment at Randstad Engineering. Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2023-12-10. If you have questions, please contact Emma Johansson, emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Be a part of making the ADAS verification plans within EPV area and lead test strategies in collaboration with the ADAS system team (Attribute leader, System owners, Function owners)
Lead the verification work in sub areas in the daily test activities in the ADAS test team
Reporting test progress to the system owner in validation for the ADAS verification area and project team. Also identify and escalate verification risks to management
Contributing to a culture of improvement and encourage colleagues to implement improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency
Qualifications
B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar
• 8 experience of automotive & ADAS systems development
Relevant experience of the ADAS verification
Deep knowledge in test environments, domain rigs, HILs, signal simulation and fault injection
High communication skill and high collaborations ability
Ability to drive, motivate and convince
Deep knowledge in Requirement based testing, System Weaver advantage
Deep knowledge in execution of and creation of test cases
ASPICE, ISO26262
Drivers licence B
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Emma Johansson emma.johansson@randstad.se +46733441486 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8274709