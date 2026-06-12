Adas Regulation & Homologation Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-12
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work close to the core of how advanced driver assistance systems are introduced to the European market. In this role, you will connect engineering, safety, and regulation, helping turn complex requirements into clear decisions that shape both current and future ADAS and automated driving functions.
You will be part of an environment where function design, validation strategy, and homologation need to work together from early development through approval. That means you will have real influence on how requirements are interpreted, how testing is planned, and how technical solutions are prepared for regulatory assessment. It is an exciting opportunity for you who want to combine technical depth with visible impact in a fast-moving automotive domain.
Job DescriptionYou will interpret regulatory requirements and translate them into clear technical and functional requirements for ADAS development teams.
You will guide the design and evolution of ADAS functions and features to support regulatory compliance throughout the product lifecycle.
You will review verification and validation strategies, including KPI definitions and assessments, to align with regulatory and safety expectations.
You will lead and support homologation activities, including technical documentation, approval dossiers, and on-site support during homologation testing with approval authorities.
You will monitor developments within UNECE, EU regulations, and other ADAS and ADS-related updates, and assess how they affect roadmaps and design decisions.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across engineering and safety to help ensure that regulatory and technical perspectives are aligned.
RequirementsMinimum 3-5 years working with ADAS or automated driving systems in an OEM, Tier 1, or technical service environment.
Strong knowledge of Euro NCAP and ADAS-relevant regulations, including EU 2019/2144 GSR, UNECE R79, R171, R157, and related EU regulatory frameworks.
Proven experience in homologation processes, including interaction with approval authorities and technical services.
Familiarity with functional safety (ISO 26262), SOTIF (ISO 21448), and safety case thinking.
Experience in Canalyzer, Canoe, DSA, and SystemWeaver.
Swedish driver license.
Willingness and flexibility to travel for extended periods to support homologation activities on-site.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7902227-2051089". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9961954