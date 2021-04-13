Adas Hil Test Development Engineer - Automotive - Mutual Benefits Engineering AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Adas Hil Test Development Engineer - Automotive
Mutual Benefits Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
ADAS HIL Test Development Engineer - Automotive
MBE are expanding and are looking for creative, curious and senior software developers with experience from ADAS/AD and IN-CAR DIGITAL system integration together with competence in software implementation to join our journey to flawless project delivery within ADAS/AD & IN-CAR DIGITAL together with our clients as OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the Global Automotive Industry.
Our customers develop the future technology for ever more efficient and environmentally beneficial machines, such as autonomous full electric drivelines for road transport, marine and/or construction machinery. They are facing an intensive period to develop a new technical platform for Active safety, ADAS and AD.
If you are driven to contribute with your qualified skills for development and implementation of tomorrow's technical solutions, we have the challenges for you.
The right candidates are offered the opportunity to work in exciting establishment projects within digital energy optimization in industries/business areas such as ENERGY EFFICIENCY DEVELOPMENT FOR ELECTRICAL GRID AND PROPTECH. We want to make it easier for our customers to contribute to a more sustainable and profitable future with joint technological development.
WORK DESCRIPTION:
Continuous Implementation of Software in HIL and Automated test scripts are done using C, C++, Python, CAPL, Git/Jenkins, Agile practices such as Scrum and Kanban, and modern tool chains.
Software implementation and Automated test scripts are used for ADAS functions such as 360 awareness functions, Lane Keeping System (LKS), Vehicle detection, Pedestrian detection, Traffic light and Traffic sign recognition, Adaptive cruise control (ACC) and Predictive Emergency braking system (PEBS) functions. We believe you are well experienced in automotive or embedded systems development.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
M.Sc Data, Software, Systems, Signals & Control engineering or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years of experience as software engineer.
Strong competence in programming (C, C++, Python etc.) and test automation (CAPL, Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, etc.)
Master the construction process of Continuous Integration, CI. Script it, schedule and run via Jenkins, Bamboo, Jira or similar tools. Configure these processes.
HIL test development.
Vector tools chain CANoe, CANalyzer, etc.
Good understanding of Agile project methodology, e.g. Scrum and Kanban.
Functional safety standards, ISO 26262, AUTOSAR
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Driver's license for cars. Minimum 3 years of frequent driving in traffic.
MERITORIOUS EXPERIENCE:
An outgoing and communicative personality.
Analysis & Verification for fault tracing of ADAS, AD and IN-CAR DIGITAL (INFOTAINMENT) system.
Automotive ASIL level, preferably up to level C and D.
Linux development
Automotive industry, body & security development.
ABOUT MBE
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT
MBE have solid experience of sustainable product development in Automotive and Clean Energy Tech industry. After awards for growth and leadership such as DI Gazelle with successful international business we celebrated our 10th anniversary 2018.
We created and developed our distinguished leadership model together with professors at IHM Personal Leadership program and Stephen R Covey's methodology. You will recognize many similarities in Simon Sinek's visions. The model is continuously sharpened since 2001.
VERSATILE & INCLUSIVE TEAM
We are happy to see applications from creative, curious and senior developers to join our expert team towards advanced technology clients within Automotive and Circular Energy. We are extra happy to see applications from FEMALE applicants.
We engage top engineers. Experienced experts as well as distinguished Newly graduated engineers with personal values for Sustainable Engineering, IT and Embedded solutions, caring for a well balanced life with family & fun together with YOUR best career development!
3D CAREER PLAN
Successful companies build a well-planned business plan. MBE builds successful people through their individual "Personal Business Plan"! Since we have a wide palette of recognized international clients and assignments, there's always a matching assignment connecting to YOUR career plan.
Through the MBE's solid leadership model, our employees develop their career in 3D! Through long-term planning, between the 3D parts Work, Health and Social life, together with challenging assignments, important contacts and supplementary courses to become the best they can be... with their own individual prerequisites!
APPLY, DEVELOP AND CREATE YOUR FUTURE!
We hope you find this attempting to be a part of! Join us on the travel to YOUR best future! Apply, Develop and Create Your Future! Now!
Send your application as soon as possible to jobb@mutualbenefits.se
Name your application to "ADAS/AD"
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13
Adress
Mutual Benefits Engineering AB
Första Långgatan 21
40232 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5689146
