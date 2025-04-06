Adas Function Developer
We are looking for a Function Developer for our ADAS functional development team. Examples of features being developed by our team are Driver Alert Support (driver monitoring, distraction warnings etc.), Pilot Assist and other Lane Keeping features (such as Lane Keeping Assist, Emergency Steering Function etc.).
Job Description
• Algorithm development for decision and control, path planning, situation assessment and more
• Trouble shooting and integration.
• Writing use cases, requirements and test cases on different levels as well as defining KPIs and developing data driven evaluation methods.
Experience Required:
• You have a master's degree in Engineering Physics, Automation, Signal processing, Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science or similar.
• You have a minimum of 3 years of experience as an ADAS function developer within the automotive industry
• Used to working cross-functionally
Skills Required:
• Skilled in Embedded Systems and software development in Simulink, Matlab, and C++
• Agile development
• Functional safety and ISO 26262
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Structured, driven and have good documentation skills.
• Flexible and have a business-oriented mind set.
• Driving license B and/or C is a plus
• A supportive team player
Additional info:
