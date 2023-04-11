AD&P Programs and Engineering Manager
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Programs and Engineering manager to join our Advanced Design & Prototyping team in Gothenburg.
Your mission
The Advanced Design & Prototyping (AD&P) team is responsible for translating market demands into aircraft concepts and advanced prototypes. As Programs and Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for planning, implementing, and tracking the team's projects and programs. This includes leading the team in designing and prototyping new aerospace products and technologies, as well as ensuring that these initiatives are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Lead the planning, execution, and monitoring of the Advanced Design and Prototyping team's aerospace-related projects and programs, including defining project scope, goals, and deliverables.
- Work closely with the Director of Engineering and other stakeholders to develop project schedules and resource plans for the team.
- Provide technical leadership and guidance to the team, ensuring that projects are delivered to the required quality standards in compliance with aerospace regulations and standards.
- Manage risks and issues associated with engineering projects, and develop contingency plans as needed.
- Ensure that engineering projects are completed on time and within budget and communicate project status to key stakeholders on a regular basis.
- Drive continuous improvement in engineering processes and practices, and champion the adoption of best practices across the organization.
- Manage the Advanced Design & Prototyping team, providing coaching, mentoring, and performance feedback to ensure that team members are motivated and engaged.
You will report to the Chief Technical Officer and manage a growing team that currently consists of eight people. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background in aerospace engineering, excellent project management skills, and experience leading cross-functional engineering teams.
Education/Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering or a related field.
- At least 10 years of experience in an engineering leadership position within the aerospace industry.
- Strong technical background in aerospace engineering, with experience in developing and delivering complex aerospace products and systems.
- Relevant experience in the conceptual and preliminary design phases.
- Proven experience managing cross-functional engineering teams, with a track record of delivering successful aerospace projects on time and within budget.
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.
Specific Skills/Abilities
- Excellent project management skills, including the ability to define project scope, goals, and deliverables, and to develop and manage project schedules and resource plans.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and manage risks and issues associated with aerospace engineering projects.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with key stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
- Strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and engage team members, and to foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
- Eagerness to work with others.
- Passion for aircraft and to electrify the aviation industry.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
#LI-DNI
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7641149