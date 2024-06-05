AD & Identity Access Management Developer for OT enivronment (Lund)
Gigstep AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-06-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gigstep AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Svalöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
A university degree from a recognized institution with a minimum of 5 years relevant working experience in the Microsoft infrastructure. Willing to work under stringent deadline and participate in weekend standby occasionally.
Technical Skills:
Good knowledge of Microsoft client operating systems (Win7, Win10, Win11).
Good knowledge of authentication technologies and procedures Multifactor authentication
Single Sign-on
Account Security and Management
Good knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory
Good knowledge of Microsoft PKI
Good knowledge of Client Backup/Restore tools and procedures
Good with configuration management and automation (MS ECM/SCCM)
Good with automating processes and tasks through scripting. Knowledge in .Net and PowerShell, T-SQL
Awareness of Cloud (MS Azure) Infrastructure services
Awareness of Virtual Environment (VMware ESX )
Awareness of Containerization and Orchestration
Good understanding of Networking concepts and implementations (IP addresses, subnets, WAN concepts, LAN concepts, Firewalling etc)
Experience with ITIL processes - Change Management, Problem Management, Incident Management
Awareness of Industrial Automation and Operational Technologies
Soft Skills:
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work across time-zones, culturally aware and able to collaborate with people from other countries.
Ability to work using Agile work methodology.
Responsibilities within the Role
You will be part of a SCRUM team dedicated to deliver IT and OT infrastructure solutions to projects in our client's company. Together with the team, you will be responsible for delivering client, server and network solutions in an OT environment as well as improving existing deliveries by implementing automation of common or repetitive tasks.
Start: ASAP
End: 6 months with extension possibility
Language: English
Workload: 100%
Location: On-site Lund Sweden (Limited remote work) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gigstep AB
(org.nr 559187-8227), https://www.gigstep.se/ Arbetsplats
Gigstep Kontakt
Marie Norén marie.noren@gigstep.se 0738463585 Jobbnummer
8732491