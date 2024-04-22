Ad header
Exeger Operations AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Exeger Operations AB i Stockholm
Exeger is making sustainable energy more accessible for people around the globe with the vision to touch the lives of a billion people by 2030. Our innovative product, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. Our customers, 3M, Urbanista, Adidas Headphones, POC and others, use it to power their most loved products.
YOU WILL DO
Are you meticulous and willing to learn, with the ability to navigate in a fast-paced production environment? Then you might be the one we are looking for! We are currently seeking operators to join our team at one of our two manufacturing sites in Stockholm.
As an operator, you will be at the core of Exeger industrial operations, dedicated to producing our unique Exeger solar cells. You will spend the day on your feet with a variety of activities, ensuring that all operations are done safely, efficiently, and in line with our quality and business objectives. Areas of responsibility include:
• Operate a range of automatic or semi-automatic manufacturing machinery.
• Take responsibility for production processes within your area and ensure smooth workflow.
• Follow standard operating procedures and recipes and accurately record data as directed.
• Maintain work area cleanliness.
• Collaborate with colleagues to ensure quality and contribute to ongoing development.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
As a rapidly growing clean tech company, we are always on the lookout for the sharpest talents in each field. People who are entrepreneurial at heart and who share our vision of a self-powered world. Together, we achieve what others may deem impossible, every single day.
Thus, to strive in this customer-centric environment we believe you thrive in a fast-paced environment. You pay attention to detail, deliver quality results on your commitments, and perform well under deadlines. You are furthermore curious, eager to learn, and above all - passionate about working in production!
While experience in an industrial production environment is meritorious, we place equal importance on cultural match as well as merit.
Why Exeger
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change. We embrace differences and our behaviours are all about being curious, determined, responsible and being yourself. We are passionate about our technology and being part of building the next generation of clean green industry.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile. Ersättning
Individuell lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Exeger Operations AB
(org.nr 559073-6806), https://www.exeger.com/ Arbetsplats
Exeger Jobbnummer
8630349