Acting Project Manager Purchasing
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
This isn't any longer a conventional commercial vehicle company. An increasing global population, booming e-commerce and a growing, connected middle class contribute to rising demand for construction and transportation. Climate change, congested cities, hazardous road and working conditions call for future transportation technology and systems solutions that are safer, cleaner and more efficient.
This transformation journey both needs to be sustainable for the success of Volvo Group and for the survival of our planet.
Here is where you come into the picture.
Would you enjoy working in an agile and challenging environment with high focus on the customer? Do you want to drive changes and bring innovations together in a cross-functional manner? Would you like to be part of this journey together with us?
Well, then you should apply today! GTP Powertrain Project office is looking for a driven, creative and structured team player to take on new challenges within our team as Acting Project Manager Purchasing (PMP) to cover for a 14-month maternity leave. A great opportunity to explore the project world together with us!
Who We Are
We perform with a purpose, work closely together as a team, have fun and we are committed to our customer and to the Volvo Group success. We think it is important to have a driven approach and passion for business, people and to develop ourselves and those around us.
We believe being a high performer comes from having fun and having the courage to take action. You as we, believe in trust and honesty, flexibility and taking accountability. We look for you who come up with new ideas to support the transformation journey and have the natural ability to deal with various contexts such as new technologies, make use of available tools and find solutions where other sees problems.
What we offer
As Powertrain PMP, you would be responsible to plan, follow-up the purchasing contribution of product development projects and maintenance according to agreed scope, budget, time plan, quality and risk management.
You will act and deliver in a large network requesting strong collaboration with stakeholders and you will be a key player in the cross-functional product development teams.
You will also be the interface with the Purchasing line organization and work closely together to secure purchasing interest when building the development roadmaps. As the development process is undergoing changes, you understand the need of an agile approach.
Attributes
You will also be the interface with the Purchasing line organization and work closely together to secure purchasing interest when building the development roadmaps. As the development process is undergoing changes, you understand the need of an agile approach.
Appreciated attributes for this role:
* Structured with analytical and logical mind-set
* Appreciate feedback and seek for continuous improvement
* To be a connector and utilize your strong communication skills
* Ability to lead colleagues in a trustful manner
* Open minded with a positive attitude
* Team oriented and put value in trust-based collaboration
* We also pay attention to:
* University degree in business, technical or related discipline or equivalent experience
* Experience in purchasing
* Experience from project management
* Knowledge in Volvo systems, project related - e.g. SPOT, Kola, GPS, GTM
Come and join us, apply today and let's run projects together!
Curious and eager to learn more about his opportunity? Contact me:
Karin Khajador, Head of PWT Projects Purchasing karin.khajador@volvo.com
Last application date: 12th of October
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "24837-43662077". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
9516049